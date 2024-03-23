Sanders: 'The Netanyahu Gov't Should Not Receive Another Penny from US'

Following the passing of the U.S. government appropriations bill early Saturday morning, Senator Bernie Sanders said:

I voted NO on the appropriations bill that the Senate passed last night. While hundreds of thousands of Palestinian children face starvation in Gaza, this bill actually prohibits funding to UNWRA, the key United Nations aid agency delivering life-saving humanitarian support. This will only intensify the already horrific situation in Gaza. This bill also provides another $3.3 billion in U.S. military aid for Netanyahu’s right-wing government to continue this barbaric war. The Netanyahu government should not receive another penny from U.S. taxpayers.

The bill passed the Senate in a 74-24 vote at 2:03AM Saturday morning following hours of intense negotiations.

Later on Saturday, President Biden signed the $1.2 trillion government funding bill to stave off a government shutdown.



