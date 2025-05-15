Abortion Rights Defenders 'Sound the Alarms' Over RFK Jr. Attack on Mifepristone

Abortion rights defenders and scientists expressed deep concern after U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s remarks about mifepristone, a key medication used to end pregnancies, at a Wednesday congressional hearing.

During the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) inquired about the secretary's previous pledge to conduct "top-to-bottom review" of mifepristone, asking, "Do you continue to stand by that and don't you think that this new data shows that the need to do a review is, in fact, very pressing?"

Kennedy, one of President Donald Trump's most controversial Cabinet picks, responded by describing the data cited by Hawley as "alarming," suggesting that "the label should be changed," and confirming that he has asked Marty Makary, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), "to do a complete review and to report back."

Ushma Upadhyay, a public health scientist and professor at the University of California, San Francisco, posted the exchange on social media. She said that "Hawley is pointing to new junk science," and research has made clear "mifepristone is safe."

Hawley is pointing to new junk science to motivate RFK Jr. and FDA to review the science on mifepristone. I've been studying #abortion safety for a decade. The science is clear: mifepristone is safe.



In one study of Upadhyay's studies, "among 11,000 medication abortions, less than a third of one percent (0.3%) had a serious adverse event," the expert noted. In another from last year, she continued, "we found that telehealth abortion was just as safe and effective as published estimates of in-person care. Serious adverse events were 0.25%."

However, anti-abortion groups have seized on the paper cited by Hawley—published in April by the think tank Ethics & Public Policy Center—to pressure the Trump administration to restrict mifepristone further, or even remove it from the market.

The April paper conflicts with a mountain of research. A 2023 New York Timesreview found that "more than 100 scientific studies, spanning continents and decades, have examined the effectiveness and safety of mifepristone and misoprostol, the abortion pills that are commonly used in the United States. All conclude that the pills are a safe method for terminating a pregnancy."

Upadhyay said Wednesday that "one crappy report cannot silence decades of peer-reviewed high-quaility published research."

Other critics of RFK Jr.'s comments similarly stressed medical conclusions about mifepristone's safety.

"Mifepristone has a 25-year record of safety and efficacy under the FDA's watch, but now anti-abortion extremists are peddling junk science in an effort to deny people access to it," the group Power to Decide said on social media Thursday. "The reality is that medication abortion is safe, widely used basic healthcare."



The Center for Reproductive Rights also responded on social media, declaring, "SOUND THE ALARMS!"

"Let us be clear: President Trump, who once suggested injecting bleach, should not be making decisions about our healthcare, and RFK Jr. should not be interfering with our ability to access medication that's been PROVEN SAFE AND EFFECTIVE," the center said. "In putting this target on mifepristone—and therefore on abortion access at large—Trump's administration is making it clear that they do not care about science, or our health and safety. They only care about taking away our rights. But we refuse to let that happen."



"We'll be in court on Monday, fighting to protect mifepristone and make sure this VITAL, LIFESAVING medication is accessible and available to anyone who needs it," the center added, referring to oral arguments for Whole Woman's Health Alliance v. FDA, a case aimed at eliminating restrictions that impede access to mifepristone.



The ACLU pointed out in a Wednesday statement that the "pseudo-science paper" at the center of Hawley and Kennedy's exchange echoes calls made in Project 2025—a Heritage Foundation-led guide for a far-right overhaul of the federal goverment, from which Trump unsuccessfully tried to distance himself on the campaign trail—to severely restrict access to medication abortion.

"Secretary Kennedy just revealed that he has ordered the FDA to consider making it harder for people to get medication abortions based on propaganda pushed out by a Project 2025 sponsor," said Julia Kaye, senior staff attorney for the ACLU's Reproductive Freedom Project. "Even leading anti-abortion advocates admit this junk science is 'not a study in the traditional sense,' and is 'not conclusive proof of anything,' but that clearly won't stop extremist politicians from waving it around as a basis to restrict abortion."

"We should all be scared if our access to safe, FDA-approved medications turns on President Trump's gut instinct rather than credible scientific evidence," she warned. "This new FDA review has nothing to do with science and everything to do with teeing up nationwide restrictions on abortion."

Kaye added that "if the FDA moves forward with this politically motivated review, that is a dangerous sign that the president is going back on his promises to voters not to restrict abortion access even further."

