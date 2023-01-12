To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

'In Solidarity': Ocasio-Cortez Celebrates NYC Nurses Union Victory

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) spoke on the House floor about a successful nurse strike in New York City on January 12, 2023.

(Photo: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez/YouTube/screenshot)

'In Solidarity': Ocasio-Cortez Celebrates NYC Nurses Union Victory

"Thanks to the tentative agreement and the courage and effort of our nurses on the picket line, hospital management is now committing to an aggressive hiring plan and to immediately implement safe staffing ratios."

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to the House floor on Thursday to congratulate the unionized nurses at Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center in New York City for reaching a tentative agreement after a three-day strike.

"Our hospitals are facing extreme nursing shortages and it is affecting patient care," said the New York Democratic, who represents portions of the Bronx and Queens. "Montefiore alone in my district has had 760 vacancies."

Rep. AOC Recognizes New York State Nurses Association Strike on House Floorwww.youtube.com

"But thanks to the tentative agreement and the courage and effort of our nurses on the picket line, hospital management is now committing to an aggressive hiring plan and to immediately implement safe staffing ratios, including an increase of over 170 nursing positions and a 19.1% wage increase and additional benefits to help with retention," the congresswoman said.

"Thank you so much to the New York State Nurses Association, NYSNA, for their work," Ocasio-Cortez added. "It is our privilege to stand in solidarity with you."

