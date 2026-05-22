Mask or No Mask? Retired Navy Admiral's Fox News Interview Puts Focus on Pro-War Propagandist

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"It's just a shadow!" declared one unconvinced skeptic, but the internet will not be satisfied so easily when it comes to Retired US Navy Vice Admiral Robert Harward's bizarre appearance on the right-wing network.
"Are we going to pretend dude isn't wearing a mask?"
Retired US Navy Vice Admiral Robert Harward appeared on the Fox News show "America's Newsroom" with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino earlier this week to defend US President Donald Trump's war in Iran, but clips of the interview have now gone viral—sparking wild conspiracy theories and people desperate for an explanation—as it looks like Harward was wearing a high-quality silicon or latex mask the entire time.
One really has to see it to believe it, especially in an age of deep fakes and other online misinformation. However, as people pulled recordings from their own devices and verified that the circulating clip of the broadcast had not been doctored, the questions only deepened.
"What in the Jim Carey have I just been looking at?" asked one social media user in response to a clip highlighting the appearance of what looks like the seam of a mask at Harward's neckline.
Harward is a regular guest on Fox News and other right-wing media outlets, using his status as a former Navy SEAL to add credibility to his hawkish views on foreign policy.
Here is the full 10-minute and unedited segment that includes Harward as it was posted to YouTube by Fox News:
- YouTube www.youtube.com
With so many images and previous clips of him available, online sleuths were providing side-by-side comparisons to make the case for the mask theory—even as they poked fun at the absurdity of the situation.
Meanwhile, skeptics like Adam Keiper, editor of The Bulwark, insisted that what appeared to be a mask was actually just an optical illusion caused by the particular lighting in the Fox News production setup.
"Dying of laughter seeing so many [online commenters] taking seriously the notion that this Fox News guest was wearing 'a very realistic face mask'—because they see his neck and they apparently have no idea how lighting and shadows work," said Keiper.
"I laughed too," said one respondent to Keiper's post. "Then I watched the actual Fox clip. Either they manipulated the clip before uploading, or he had neck surgery. I try hard not to fall for conspiracies and vet everything I can. But something strange is going on here."
"It's just a shadow!" Keiper exclaimed as others remained unconvinced.
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"Are we going to pretend dude isn't wearing a mask?"
Retired US Navy Vice Admiral Robert Harward appeared on the Fox News show "America's Newsroom" with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino earlier this week to defend US President Donald Trump's war in Iran, but clips of the interview have now gone viral—sparking wild conspiracy theories and people desperate for an explanation—as it looks like Harward was wearing a high-quality silicon or latex mask the entire time.
One really has to see it to believe it, especially in an age of deep fakes and other online misinformation. However, as people pulled recordings from their own devices and verified that the circulating clip of the broadcast had not been doctored, the questions only deepened.
"What in the Jim Carey have I just been looking at?" asked one social media user in response to a clip highlighting the appearance of what looks like the seam of a mask at Harward's neckline.
Harward is a regular guest on Fox News and other right-wing media outlets, using his status as a former Navy SEAL to add credibility to his hawkish views on foreign policy.
Here is the full 10-minute and unedited segment that includes Harward as it was posted to YouTube by Fox News:
- YouTube www.youtube.com
With so many images and previous clips of him available, online sleuths were providing side-by-side comparisons to make the case for the mask theory—even as they poked fun at the absurdity of the situation.
Meanwhile, skeptics like Adam Keiper, editor of The Bulwark, insisted that what appeared to be a mask was actually just an optical illusion caused by the particular lighting in the Fox News production setup.
"Dying of laughter seeing so many [online commenters] taking seriously the notion that this Fox News guest was wearing 'a very realistic face mask'—because they see his neck and they apparently have no idea how lighting and shadows work," said Keiper.
"I laughed too," said one respondent to Keiper's post. "Then I watched the actual Fox clip. Either they manipulated the clip before uploading, or he had neck surgery. I try hard not to fall for conspiracies and vet everything I can. But something strange is going on here."
"It's just a shadow!" Keiper exclaimed as others remained unconvinced.
"Are we going to pretend dude isn't wearing a mask?"
Retired US Navy Vice Admiral Robert Harward appeared on the Fox News show "America's Newsroom" with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino earlier this week to defend US President Donald Trump's war in Iran, but clips of the interview have now gone viral—sparking wild conspiracy theories and people desperate for an explanation—as it looks like Harward was wearing a high-quality silicon or latex mask the entire time.
One really has to see it to believe it, especially in an age of deep fakes and other online misinformation. However, as people pulled recordings from their own devices and verified that the circulating clip of the broadcast had not been doctored, the questions only deepened.
"What in the Jim Carey have I just been looking at?" asked one social media user in response to a clip highlighting the appearance of what looks like the seam of a mask at Harward's neckline.
Harward is a regular guest on Fox News and other right-wing media outlets, using his status as a former Navy SEAL to add credibility to his hawkish views on foreign policy.
Here is the full 10-minute and unedited segment that includes Harward as it was posted to YouTube by Fox News:
- YouTube www.youtube.com
With so many images and previous clips of him available, online sleuths were providing side-by-side comparisons to make the case for the mask theory—even as they poked fun at the absurdity of the situation.
Meanwhile, skeptics like Adam Keiper, editor of The Bulwark, insisted that what appeared to be a mask was actually just an optical illusion caused by the particular lighting in the Fox News production setup.
"Dying of laughter seeing so many [online commenters] taking seriously the notion that this Fox News guest was wearing 'a very realistic face mask'—because they see his neck and they apparently have no idea how lighting and shadows work," said Keiper.
"I laughed too," said one respondent to Keiper's post. "Then I watched the actual Fox clip. Either they manipulated the clip before uploading, or he had neck surgery. I try hard not to fall for conspiracies and vet everything I can. But something strange is going on here."
"It's just a shadow!" Keiper exclaimed as others remained unconvinced.