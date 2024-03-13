Sanders and Senate Dems Warn Louis DeJoy: Don't Mess With USPS Workers or Mail Delivery

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday led a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about the potential impacts of mail processing facility reviews that are underway as part of the United States Postal Service leader's controversial decadelong Delivering for America plan.

Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), and 19 Democrats explained that the process is underway at 59 locations across 35 states, and while the USPS claims "there will be no career layoffs or slowed service, we are concerned these facility reviews will functionally result in both."

"In many instances, outgoing mail processing will move hundreds of miles to a regional facility, outside reasonable commuting distance and, in some cases, to another state entirely," they noted. "In Vermont, mail processing at the Burlington and White River Junction facilities will likely transfer to a facility in Hartford, Connecticut, distances of around 230 and 145 miles, respectively."

"Wyoming, Vermont, and New Hampshire are set to lose all outgoing mail processing from within the state," the letter highlights. Along with offering more examples from Colorado, Illinois, Nevada, and Oregon, it warns that possible reassignments and layoffs come "at a time when the Postal Service is struggling with both turnover and ensuring consistent service across the network."

The letter says that "for communities near facilities under review, it is unclear how local first-class mail will meet its two-day standard while traveling hundreds of miles for sorting. This is especially concerning for Americans who need reliable and expedient mail service to conduct business, pay their bills, receive medications, and stay in touch with loved ones."

"It is also highly troubling for many of the Postal Service's most loyal customers, such as home delivery medication companies and newspaper publishers," the letter continues, stressing that the USPS "competes with private services for market share."

"For rural communities across the impacted states, the loss of local jobs—at the Postal Service and nearby businesses that serve postal workers—and even slower mail service represent further setbacks to the revitalization of rural life," the senators warned. "While the Postal Service continues to work toward financial stability, it cannot come at the expense of the many small businesses, seniors, and other Americans who rely on the Postal Service for their daily life."



They concluded that "the Postal Service is at its best when it treats its workers right and delivers mail in a timely fashion. We therefore urge you to prevent facility changes or outright closures that will result in any job losses and slower mail."

Their letter was also sent to the USPS Board of Governors, which has two vacancies. Under pressure from critics of DeJoy and his austerity plan, U.S. President Joe Biden last month nominated former Labor Secretary Marty Walsh to fill one of them.

As Government Executivedetailed at the time:

The former secretary's confirmation would give Biden his sixth nominee to sit on the board that has nine presidentially appointed, Senate-confirmed slots. Lee Moak and Bill Zollars both saw their terms expire in December and their seats have been vacant ever since. Walsh would be the fourth Democrat to sit on the board, joining three Republicans and one Independent. Federal statute requires no more than five members of the board be of the same party, meaning Biden could choose another Democrat to fill the remaining vacancy.

The Board of Governors selects the postmaster-general and appointed DeJoy, a former businessman and GOP donor, in 2020 under former Republican President Donald Trump—the presumptive nominee to face Biden in the November election. Throughout DeJoy's tenure, opponents of his policies to slow mail and hike prices have demanded his ouster.

Axiosreported Wednesday that "a growing number of metro Atlantans say important mail ranging from wedding invitations to legal documents is missing or arriving days late," due to delays at a facility in Palmetto. The outlet noted that "this past December, 13 Democratic and Republican members of Georgia's congressional delegation demanded answers from... DeJoy about breakdowns in mail service delivery leading up to the holiday season."

