House Dems Urge Biden to 'Swiftly' Appoint Postal Board Governors

Scores of U.S. House Democrats on Thursday urged President Joe Biden to "swiftly" nominate two members to the Postal Service Board of Governors to fill empty seats amid delayed deliveries and higher customer prices.

"Given the fundamental role that the Postal Service plays in the lives of countless Americans, there must be great care taken to choose those who influence its direction," Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) said in a letter to Biden signed by 80 other Democratic lawmakers.

"Unfortunately, the Postal Service currently suffers from slow rates of delivery service and increased costs," the lawmakers asserted. "Despite the passage of the Postal Service Reform Act, the Postal Service still faces a litany of challenges. Five price hikes since 2020, continual service delivery problems, and constant declines in mail volume are all indicators that the business model of the Postal Service needs careful attention."

Noting the vacancy left by the expiration last month of Postal Govs. Lee Moak and William Zollars, the letter asks Biden to:

Swiftly nominate two new members of the board to ensure no disruption in service to the American people; and

Choose two candidates who will be wholly committed to lowering costs for everyday Americans and restoring the Postal Service as a public good to be enjoyed by all and not only those who can afford expensive specialty services.

"Now more than ever, it is important [to] have a full, diverse, and future-oriented Postal Board of Governors in place that will uphold its mission of public service," the lawmakers wrote.

Last October, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) asked the head of the Postal Service's accountability unit to launch an investigation into the impacts of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's 10-year austerity overhaul plan. Critics argue the plan is ultimately a privatization scheme championed by Republicans including former President Donald Trump, the 2024 GOP front-runner. DeJoy donated at least hundreds of thousands of dollars to Trump's 2016 campaign prior to his appointment.

A Thursday statement from Krishnamoorthi's office took aim at the USPS chief.



"Under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, far too many Americans, including rural Americans, small businesses, seniors, and tribal communities, have experienced increased costs and diminishing service," the statement said, "harming those who depend on the USPS for both personal and business correspondence."