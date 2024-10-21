Joni Mitchell: 'F*ck Donald Trump!'

With 17 days to go until Election Day in the United States, folk music icon Joni Mitchell told 17,000 people assembled at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles how she feels about the Republican presidential candidate.

"Fuck Donald Trump," said the singer and songwriter at her three-hour concert on Saturday night.

Mitchell drew applause with the remark, which followed her performance of "Dog Eat Dog," a 1985 song she hadn't performed publicly since the year it was released.

The political song includes the lyrics, "The white washed hawks peddle hate and call it love," "Where the wealth's displayed / thieves and sycophants parade," and the refrain, "Holy hope in the hands of / snakebite evangelists and racketeers / and big wig financiers."



To the latter line, Mitchell ad-libbed the words, "Like Donald Trump!"

Mitchell called on audience members to ensure they vote in the election. Early voting has started in California and a number of other states including Arizona, Illinois, and Minnesota.



"This is an important one," Mitchell said. "I wish I could vote—I'm Canadian."

She then made a reference to Trump's yearslong attacks on immigrants, whom he has long accused of being disproportionately likely to commit crimes—a claim that is not supported by facts—and has said he would subject to mass deportation if he wins the election.



"I'm one of those lousy immigrants," Mitchell said, prompting laughter from the audience.

Mitchell has weighed in on political issues since launching her music career in the 1960s. She has written songs protesting wars including the Vietnam War, environmental destruction, and attacks on women's rights and autonomy.