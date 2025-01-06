Israel Helps Soldier Flee Brazil Amid War Crime Allegations

A former Israeli solider vacationing in Brazil fled the country with the help of the Israeli government after the Hind Rajab Foundation, which is named for a 5-year-old girl believed to have been killed by Israeli tank fire Gaza, filed a complaint against the man alleging he had participated in war crimes, prompting a police investigation.

A Brazilian judge ordered police to investigate the soldier last week, according to Brazilian media, based on the complaint brought by the Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), which accused "the suspect of participating in massive demolitions of civilian homes in Gaza during a systematic campaign of destruction," per a Friday statement from the foundation.

The group, which is "dedicated to the quest for justice in response to the crimes against humanity, war crimes, and human rights violations perpetrated by the Israeli state against Palestinians," also added in their statement that the evidence in the complaint includes "includes video footage, geolocation data, and photographs showing the suspect personally planting explosives and participating in the destruction of entire neighborhoods."

According to CNN, the Israeli foreign ministry said Sunday that "following an attempt last weekend by anti-Israeli elements to investigate a discharged Israeli soldier who visited Brazil, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar immediately activated the Foreign Ministry to ensure that the Israeli citizen was not in danger."

The foreign ministry also Sunday warned Israelis "that anti-Israeli elements may exploit" social media posts "regarding their military service."

The outlet Informed Consent noted that there is a similar case unfolding in Chile.

In November, after months of deliberation, the International Criminal Court formally issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri.

Neither the U.S. nor Israel recognize the ICC's jurisdiction, and the U.S. has rejected the ICC warrant; however, other countries have indicated they would honor it.

The International Court of Justice is separately probing allegations that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza.

Francesca Albanese—the United Nations special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories—wrote on X Sunday that "in Brazil and elsewhere, legal actions against Israelis suspected of crimes in Gaza are necessary and overdue."