'There Must Be Accountability': Israeli Bombs Kill UN Workers, Children in Lebanon

As the Israeli military launched a fresh round of airstrikes on southern Lebanon Wednesday, humanitarian organizations decried Israel's killing of children, United Nations workers, and other civilians and demanded accountability on the world stage as the region careens toward all-out war.

On Tuesday, the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) issued a statement announcing that two of its staffers were killed by Israeli strikes in recent days. Israel has claimed it is targeting Hezbollah, a Lebanese political party and paramilitary group.

Dina Darwiche, a 12-year veteran of the UNHCR, and her youngest son were killed by an Israeli missile that hit her residence, the agency said. Ali Basma, who worked at the UNHCR office in Tyre for seven years, was killed on Monday.

"UNHCR is outraged by the killing of our colleagues, and we extend our deepest sympathies to their families and loved ones," the agency said. "The protection of civilians is a must, and we reiterate the secretary-general's call for urgent deescalation, and calls on all parties to protect civilians, including aid workers, in line with obligations under international humanitarian law."

Since its large-scale and unlawful device attacks last week, Israel has carried out massive bombing campaigns in southern and eastern Lebanon, killing nearly 600 people, injuring nearly 2,000, and forcing more than 90,000 people to flee their homes.

Israeli strikes have killed at least 50 children this week, according to Lebanon's health ministry.



"Our worst nightmare is now becoming a reality," said Jennifer Moorehead, Save the Children's Lebanon director. "Children in Lebanon have felt the crushing anxiety of a looming war since last October, and in the last few days their lives have been turned upside down, with densely populated neighborhoods bombed."

"Many of those fleeing are already vulnerable, including women, children, and refugee populations who have been living in displacement for months," Moorehead added. "This is a major, terrifying escalation but we have to remember that children in the south have been impacted by cross-border violence, living in fear for years. Any further escalation of hostilities will mean an unacceptable loss of human life. As always, children will bear the brunt of conflict. We strongly urge all parties to respect international humanitarian law and to deescalate this crisis immediately."

"This conflict was predictable and avoidable. It is the result of the failure to achieve a cease-fire in Gaza."

Foreign policy experts, human rights groups, and other observers have characterized Israel's escalatory bombardment of Lebanon as a foreseeable consequence of allowing the Israeli military to operate with impunity in the Gaza Strip, which has been decimated with the support of the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and other world powers.

"The Israeli government is killing children, women, and humanitarian workers in Lebanon, just as they have in Gaza," Humza Yousa, a member of the Scottish Parliament, wrote on social media. "If international law is to be worth the paper it is written on, then there must be accountability, not impunity."

Just this week, Israel has conducted more than a thousand strikes across Lebanon, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW), and Hezbollah has responded with rocket fire. On Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) hit roughly 280 sites in Lebanon that it characterized as Hezbollah targets, including buildings purportedly used to store weaponry.

But Lama Fakih, HRW's Middle East and North Africa director, said Wednesday that "the presence of a Hezbollah commander, rocket launcher, or other military facility in a populated area does not justify attacking the area without regard to the civilian population, including the duty to distinguish combatants from civilians and adhere to the rule of proportionality."

"Given the gravity of the situation, U.N. member states should take urgent action to establish an independent inquiry into violations during the current hostilities," said Fakih. "In parallel, Lebanon should also give the [International Criminal Court] a mandate to investigate grave international crimes."

As it pounded Lebanon with airstrikes, the IDF said Wednesday that it would call up two reserve brigades for "operational missions" in the north, amplifying fears of a ground invasion of Lebanon. The U.S. also announced earlier this week that it would send additional troops to the Middle East "in light of increased tension" in the region.

"This is a terrifying time for Lebanon," said Julie Mehigan, Christian Aid's head of Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. "People are in shock at the number of civilians killed, including 50 children. Nobody knows when the next Israeli airstrike will happen or where they will be hit. Our local partners in Lebanon have told us that after witnessing the failure to stop the huge numbers killed in Gaza, they fear that they will soon face the same fate."

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq warned that Israel is "pushing the entire region into an all-out war" and urged the U.N. Security Council—which has been rendered effectively powerless on Gaza by the U.S. veto—to " bear their responsibilities to stop the war."



Oxfam International similarly implored the international community to act, saying in a statement that "this broader regional escalation underscores the urgent need for an immediate and permanent cease-fire in Gaza."

"This conflict was predictable and avoidable," said Bachir Ayoub, Oxfam's Lebanon country director. "It is the result of the failure to achieve a cease-fire in Gaza. For decades, the people of Lebanon have endured one crisis after another without getting the opportunity to fully recover. This latest emergency will only deepen the existing challenges facing the people of Lebanon and further destabilize an already volatile region."