'It'll Take All of Us': Indivisible Launches Effort to Train 1 Million+ Organizers to Oppose Trump

Progressive advocacy organization Indivisible is launching an ambitious new campaign aimed at training more than one million organizers to oppose the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration.

Over the next several weeks, Indivisible will be hosting online organizing sessions as part of its One Million Rising initiative, which it describes as "a national effort to train one million people in the strategic logic and practice of non-cooperation, as well as the basics of community organizing and campaign design."

Indivisible this year has already organized high-profile nationwide protests this year including the "Hands Off" and "No Kings" events that were attended by millions of Americans. However, it says that its aim with One Million Rising is to go beyond big one-day mobilizations to create more sustained local campaigns throughout the United States that would fight the Trump agenda on a daily basis.

In its message promoting the event, Indivisible emphasizes that "it'll take all of us" to mobilize against the Trump administration and added that this effort "is how we build people power that can't be ignored."

Indivisible held its first One Million Rising session last Wednesday and a recording of the session is available to watch on YouTube. The next session will be held on Wednesday, July 30 and will focus on "how you can lead a discussion with others and get them on board with taking action in your community" and will also help attendees organize their first "community resistance gathering" in the span of two weeks or less.

The third and final session, scheduled for Wednesday, August 13, will have attendees "onboarded to basic campaign design" where they will "learn how to implement it locally as well as get plugged into our next national campaign work."

Gloria J. Browne-Marshall, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, recently told publication Axios that Indivisible's new campaign shows that it's entering a second stage in its approach to organizing.

"That outrage is still there, but now it's going to be funneled and channeled into strategies and tactics on how we actually make change in the government," she explained. "As more and more protests happen, local, state, and federal elected officials will feel uncomfortable maintaining the stance they have."