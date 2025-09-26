ICE Detains Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent

Ian Roberts, the superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

The Des Moines Register reports that Roberts, who has served as superintendent in the Iowa district since 2023, was taken into custody by ICE agents on Friday morning.

The Des Moines Register has confirmed that Roberts is currently being held at the Pottawattamie County Jail, which the paper noted would put him in close proximity to the Omaha Immigration Court.

According to local news station KCCI, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claims that that Roberts was been taken into custody as part of a "targeted enforcement operation."

DHS said that after ICE officers approached Roberts' vehicle on Friday, he sped away and tried to escape. They eventually apprehended him and found a loaded handgun, $3,000 in cash and a fixed-blade hunting knife inside his vehicle.

DHS also claimed that Roberts had been ordered to be removed from the US in May 2024, and that he had an existing weapons possession charge dating from 2020.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, put out a brief statement on Friday saying she was "made aware this morning that Ian Roberts was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and is in contact with the Iowa Department of Public Safety and federal authorities."

Reynolds last year touted a meeting she'd held with Roberts in which she said the two discussed "our shared goal of providing all Iowa students a world-class education."

Local residents who spoke with The Des Moines Register were stunned by news of Roberts' detention. Alison Hoeman, founder of the local nonprofit Des Moines Refugees Support, told the paper that her phone "blew up" from concerned parents as soon as they heard the news about Roberts' arrest.

“You know it’s the Black and brown kids who are worried," she said. "If it’s Ian Roberts who’s in trouble, what does that mean for them?”

Roberts was born to parents who immigrated to the US from Guyana, and he told local news station WHO 13 last year that he spent considerable time in both countries growing up.

Prior to pursuing a career in education, Roberts competed in the 2000 Summer Olympics as a middle-distance runner for the Guyana team.