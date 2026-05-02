'The World Is Proud of You, Guido': American Peace Activist Honored in Iranian Lego Video

Explosive Media, one of the independent outfits generating the viral videos about the war in Iran, created a short piece on Saturday to honor the American father of two who climbed atop a bridge in the Washington, DC this weekend to demand an end to the conflict.

"In honor of Guido Reichstadter, the man who climbed the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge to make his voice of protest heard," the group said in a post alongside the video short. "Your dignity stands taller than the place you stood, and it will live forever in our memory."

As Common Dreams reported, Reichstadter climbed the bridge wearing a t-shirt that simply read "End War" beginning on Friday afternoon, remained in protest overnight, and told one reporter he intends to remain "for a few days at least."

In honor of Guido Reichstadter,

the man who climbed the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge to make his voice of protest heard.



Your dignity stands taller than the place you stood,

and it will live forever in our memory. 🫡🏔️ pic.twitter.com/WANYzS7kIh

— Explosive Media (@ExplosiveMediaa) May 2, 2026

Reichstadter said he climbed the 168-foot-tall bridge “because the government of the United States is engaged in acts of mass murder in my name. And I refuse to be complicit in that.”

"The world is proud of you, Guido," Explosive Media said in a separate post on social media. "Soon, side by side, we will celebrate peace and victory together."