Bombing of Hospitals and Mass Slaughter of Civilians Continues in Gaza as Trump, Netanyahu Meet

The Israeli military unleashed its latest wave of attacks on civilian infrastructure in Gaza as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepared to meet with US President Donald Trump to discuss a potential ceasefire agreement.

Al-Jazeera reported on Sunday that Israel launched strikes against the al-Shifa Hospital and the Al Helou Hospital, as well as a "multi-story residential building" and parts of Gaza City's port area.

"Doctors inside al-Shifa Hospital on Sunday described 'horrific scenes' as many were forced to flee despite needing urgent care," Al-Jazeera reported. "Hasan al-Sha'ir, the hospital’s medical director, said that staff have continued to work 'despite the harsh conditions and overwhelming fear.'"

According to Al-Jazeera's sources, at least 33 Palestinians have been killed in the strikes so far.

The United Nations Site Management Cluster on Monday estimated that nearly 58,000 Palestinians have been displaced in Gaza City over the span of just five days as the Israeli military began its invasion of the city, reported Middle East Eye.

Over the weekend, The Associated Press published a video interview with Andee Vaughan, an American nurse who spent three months volunteering at the Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza, who described the widespread destruction being wrought by Israel's military campaign in the exclave.

"Everything that I've seen as an emergency nurse has been purposeful," she said. "From the malnutrition, to the targeted shootings of civilians."

Vaughan went on to say that the medical establishment in Gaza "has been destroyed" and that the attacks on Gaza medical infrastructure "really became targeted" to the blocks surrounding the hospital where she worked starting late last week.

"I'm getting messages from coworkers... They're telling me that they're going to die," she said. "And they know that they're going to die."

The latest destruction in Gaza came hours before Netanyahu was scheduled to meet with Trump in the White House, where the US president reportedly plans to press him to accept a deal to end the war in Gaza.

Axios reported on Monday that Trump is prepared to pin the blame on Netanyahu if he doesn't accept his proposal, and will accuse him of "enabling Hamas and doing nothing for the Palestinians who have so many humanitarian needs."



Palestinian-American analyst Yousef Munayyer, however, was skeptical of any talk about a potential rift between Netanyahu and the Trump White House.

"This seems like bad news," he wrote on X. "Every time such reports of White House frustration get leaked to Axios, it is usually a set up for what is actually US-Israel collusion to keep the genocide going."

Kenneth Roth, the former executive director of Human Rights Watch, emphasized ahead of the meeting that "Trump could end Israel’s genocide in Gaza when he meets Netanyahu tomorrow—if he threatens to suspend U.S. military aid and arms sales."