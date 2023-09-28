'Top Tier Trolling': Fetterman Gifts House GOP Case of Bud Light Over Biden Impeachment Hearing

Democratic U.S. Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania continued his trend of calling Republican lawmakers on "their bullshit" by delivering a case of Bud Light beer to the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability on Thursday, as the panel held its first hearing for the GOP's widely condemned impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Instead of trying to avert the looming government shutdown, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) caved to the far-right wing of his party earlier this month by announcing the impeachment probe—led by Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.)—despite the lack of any evidence of wrongdoing by the Democratic president.



Fetterman's (Pa.) office said that the first-term senator "directed his staff to deliver a gift to the House Oversight Committee to congratulate and salute Rep. Comer and his Team America™ squad as they embark on their historic impeachment journey."

His stunt was lauded online as " top tier trolling," given that some right-wing political leaders and other transphobic figures behind attacks on LGBTQ+ people and rights have boycotted Bud Light this year because of its paid partnership with trans social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Thursday was not the first time Fetterman has garnered attention for mocking the GOP's impeachment inquiry.

Asked by a journalist to comment on the probe just after McCarthy announced it, Fetterman sarcastically said in a video that quickly spread online, "Oh my gosh, you know, oh—it's devastating!"

After chuckling, he added: "OooOooo. Don't do it! Please, don't do it!"