26 Climate-Fueled Extreme Weather Events Killed at Least 3,700 People in 2024: Report

Just over two dozen climate-fueled extreme weather events killed at least 3,700 people worldwide and displaced millions in 2024, according to a report published Friday as the hottest year on record drew to a close.

The new analysis from World Weather Attribution (WWA) and Climate Central states that extreme weather "reached dangerous new heights in 2024" as "record-breaking temperatures fueled unrelenting heatwaves, drought, wildfire, storms, and floods that killed thousands of people and forced millions from their homes."

"This exceptional year of extreme weather shows how dangerous life has already become with 1.3°C of human-induced warming, and highlights the urgency of moving away from planet-heating fossil fuels as quickly as possible," said the two organizations, which examined 26 destructive weather events that occurred in 2024—a fraction of the hundreds that took place globally this year.

Those 26 events—from Hurricane Helene in the United States to the typhoon that hammered the Philippines, China, and Taiwan— caused close to 4,000 deaths, according to WWA and Climate Central.

"It's likely the total number of people killed in extreme weather events intensified by climate change this year is in the tens, or hundreds of thousands," the analysis states.

"Extremes will continue to worsen with every fraction of a degree of fossil fuel warming."

Around the world, the fossil fuel-driven climate emergency added, on average, 41 additional days of dangerous heat this year, Climate Central found.

"The countries that experienced the highest number of dangerous heat days are overwhelmingly small island and developing states, who are highly vulnerable and considered to be on the frontlines of climate change," the analysis says.

WWA and Climate Central said their findings should spur global action to shift away from fossil fuel, the burning of which is "the primary reason extreme weather is becoming more severe," they said.

"Extremes will continue to worsen with every fraction of a degree of fossil fuel warming," WWA and Climate Central added. "A rapid move to renewable energy will help make the world a safer, healthier, wealthier, and more stable place."

