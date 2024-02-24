Trump Vows 'Judgement Day' for Opponents and 'Largest Deportation in History' If Elected

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump said Election Day in November this year will end up being a "judgement day" for his political opponents if he wins and vowed mass deportations on a scale never seen in the United States.



As part of a rambling and bizarre speech at the annual CPAC gathering of far-right activists and GOP operatives, Trump said, "For hardworking Americans, November 5 will be our new liberation day. But for the liars and cheaters and fraudsters and censors and imposters who have commandeered our government, it will be judgement day."

Though he previously served as the President of the United States and remains de facto head of the Republican Party, Trump cast himself to the fascist audience members as a political "dissident" who would have his "ultimate and absolute revenge" on President Joe Biden and the Democrats who he claimed had turned the nation into a "living hell."

Federal statistics show that crime rates have fallen since 2022, but that didn't stop Trump from characterizing the nation as a crime-ridden dystopia on verge of annihiliation.

"Our country is being destroyed and the only thing standing between you and its obliteration is me," Trump declared, harnessing his familiar demagoguery in which he characterizes himself as an authoritarian savior.

Trump promised to enact that "largest deportation in the history of our country" if put back in the White House as he continued his vilification and dehumanization of immigrants and asylum seekers.





"We have no choice," Trump declared. "It's not a nice thing and I hate to say it, and those clowns in the media will say 'Oh he's so mean.' No, no. [Migrants are] killing our people, they're killing our country."

Earlier this week, the Washington Postreported that Trump and his allies are already planning ahead for an aggressve anti-immigrant plan that would include use of the military to round people up, hold them in detention camps, and remove them from the country.

"He was obsessed with having the military involved," said one former senior administration official who spoke to the Post.

In a particularly bizarre and racist digression, Trump claimed Saturday that migrants coming into the U.S. are speaking languages "that nobody in this country has ever heard of" and carry diseases "nobody ever heard about."



Following Trump's CPAC speech, the Biden campaign's rapid response director Ammar Moussa, dismissed Trump as a "loser" and said the American people have previously made clear they've seen enough of what he represents.

"America already had the opportunity to choose if they wanted another four years of hell with Donald Trump's chaos, division, and crazy—they said no—and will again in November," Moussa said.