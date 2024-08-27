Report Exposes How Chains Like Dollar General Prey on the Poor With Cash-Back Fees

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau published a report Tuesday highlighting how large retailers such as Dollar General and Kroger exploit low-income communities' lack of access to local banking to hit consumers with predatory cash-back fees.

The CFPB found that while many retailers still offer free cash back at the register, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Kroger collectively rake in $90 million a year from fees imposed on people using the retail locations to access their own money.



"At Dollar General and Dollar Tree/Family Dollar, cash-back fees for small withdrawal amounts are the highest in the sample ($1 fee or more for cash-back amounts under $50)," the bureau found. "Kroger, the country's largest grocery chain, recently announced new charges at their Harris Teeter stores (75 cents for $100 cash back or less), and charges 50 cents for up to $100 cash back at their other brand stores such as Ralph's, Fred Meyer, and others."

The CFPB emphasized that such fees are disproportionately levied against people with lower incomes, who are more likely to live in areas with fewer banking options—forcing residents to rely on dollar stores for easy access to cash. The report notes that banking industry consolidation and branch closures have left a "void" of cash access spots that retailers like Dollar General have rushed to fill.

"While retail chains had long provided cash back on debit card purchases for free, the CFPB has found that dollar store chains and other retailers are now charging fees for access to cash," Rohit Chopra, the CFPB's director, said in a statement Tuesday. "Many people living in small towns no longer have access to a local bank where they can withdraw money from their account for free. This has created the competitive conditions for retailers to charge fees for cash back."

"Dollar General alone chalked up gross profits of $11.82 billion in 2023. But they nonetheless find new ways to squeeze even more money from their shoppers."

Stacy Mitchell, co-executive director of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance (ILSR), applauded the CFPB's new research as an "important report" that "exposes yet another way in which dollar stores' exploitative business practices take advantage of consumers."

"The three big dollar store chains make enormous profits," said Mitchell. "Dollar General alone chalked up gross profits of $11.82 billion in 2023. But they nonetheless find new ways to squeeze even more money from their shoppers—in this case, by charging them a few dollars to get cash back on their transactions, which average only a modest $25 or so. All three major dollar store chains have been fined for overcharge errors, and all use their market muscle to force suppliers to create 'cheater' sizes for them. CFPB's report will help alert shoppers to these abusive retailing practices."

ILSR has long worked to shine light on the abuses of dollar stores, releasing a report last year detailing how the retailers have invaded low-income communities and preyed on vulnerable consumers as well as workers.

"One might assume that the dollar chains are simply filling a need, providing basic retail options in cash-strapped communities. But the evidence shows something else," reads ILSR's report. "These stores aren't merely a byproduct of economic distress, they are a cause of it."

"In small towns and urban neighborhoods alike," the report adds, "dollar stores drive grocery stores and other retailers out of business, leave more people without access to fresh food, extract wealth from local economies, sow crime and violence, and further erode the prospects of the communities they target."