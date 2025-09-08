'No Trump! No Troops!' Thousands March in Chicago as President Threatens 'War'

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
"Trump has spent billions on federal guards and the militarization of our community, pouring money into weapons and intimidation instead of investing in schools, hospitals, jobs, and housing."
Many thousands marched in solidarity through downtown Chicago over the weekend to denounce the growing threat of President Donald Trump's authoritarianism, with the Midwest's largest city his latest target.
Organized by the Coalition Against the Trump Agenda and the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, city residents demonstrated in droves on Saturday afternoon, walking down Michigan Avenue carrying signs that read: "National Guard Stay Out of Chicago!"; "ICE Out of Chicago!"; "No Trump! No Troops!"; "No Nazis - No Kings"; and "Rise Up! Fight Back!"
At a rally ahead of the march, Reverend Ciera Bates-Chamberlain of Live Free Illinois, a member of the coalition behind the march, denounced Trump's threat to send a large-scale deportation force and National Guard troops to the city as well as the president's wider far-right agenda.
"Trump has spent billions on federal guards and the militarization of our community, pouring money into weapons and intimidation instead of investing in schools, hospitals, jobs, and housing," Bates-Chamberlain said, according to Chicago's Channel 5 news. "He has stripped us of vital resources meant to help us live, only to use them to try to break our spirits."
Chicago protests against Trump
Trump on Saturday threatened to show the people of Chicago "why it's called the Department of War," a reference to the recent rebranding of the Department of Defense. The president shared a meme from the Vietnam War film "Apocalypse Now," with himself superimposed on the war-hungry Lieutenant Colonel, and wrote: "I love the smell of deportations in the morning."
Even for Trump, known for his repulsive comments and increasingly autocratic behavior, the open threat to make war on a US city—despite later efforts to walk it back or efforts to gaslight people into thinking it didn't mean what it clearly meant—was seen as a chilling escalation in rhetoric and intent.
"The President of the United States is threatening to go to war with an American city," said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker in response to the post. "This is not a joke. This is not normal."
On Sunday, Trump's so-called Border Czar Tom Homan appeared on television and said, "You can expect action in most sanctuary cities across the country" in the week ahead, threatening immigrant communities with the likelihood of raids and saying National Guard troop deployments to back up those operations are "always on the table."
Dear Common Dreams reader,
The U.S. is on a fast track to authoritarianism like nothing I've ever seen. Meanwhile, corporate news outlets are utterly capitulating to Trump, twisting their coverage to avoid drawing his ire while lining up to stuff cash in his pockets.
That's why I believe that Common Dreams is doing the best and most consequential reporting that we've ever done.
Our small but mighty team is a progressive reporting powerhouse, covering the news every day that the corporate media never will. Our mission has always been simple: To inform. To inspire. And to ignite change for the common good.
Now here's the key piece that I want all our readers to understand: None of this would be possible without your financial support.
That's not just some fundraising cliche. It's the absolute and literal truth. We don't accept corporate advertising and never will. We don't have a paywall because we don't think people should be blocked from critical news based on their ability to pay. Everything we do is funded by the donations of readers like you.
Will you donate now to help power the nonprofit, independent reporting of Common Dreams?
Thank you for being a vital member of our community. Together, we can keep independent journalism alive when it’s needed most.
- Craig Brown, Co-founder
Many thousands marched in solidarity through downtown Chicago over the weekend to denounce the growing threat of President Donald Trump's authoritarianism, with the Midwest's largest city his latest target.
Organized by the Coalition Against the Trump Agenda and the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, city residents demonstrated in droves on Saturday afternoon, walking down Michigan Avenue carrying signs that read: "National Guard Stay Out of Chicago!"; "ICE Out of Chicago!"; "No Trump! No Troops!"; "No Nazis - No Kings"; and "Rise Up! Fight Back!"
At a rally ahead of the march, Reverend Ciera Bates-Chamberlain of Live Free Illinois, a member of the coalition behind the march, denounced Trump's threat to send a large-scale deportation force and National Guard troops to the city as well as the president's wider far-right agenda.
"Trump has spent billions on federal guards and the militarization of our community, pouring money into weapons and intimidation instead of investing in schools, hospitals, jobs, and housing," Bates-Chamberlain said, according to Chicago's Channel 5 news. "He has stripped us of vital resources meant to help us live, only to use them to try to break our spirits."
Chicago protests against Trump
Trump on Saturday threatened to show the people of Chicago "why it's called the Department of War," a reference to the recent rebranding of the Department of Defense. The president shared a meme from the Vietnam War film "Apocalypse Now," with himself superimposed on the war-hungry Lieutenant Colonel, and wrote: "I love the smell of deportations in the morning."
Even for Trump, known for his repulsive comments and increasingly autocratic behavior, the open threat to make war on a US city—despite later efforts to walk it back or efforts to gaslight people into thinking it didn't mean what it clearly meant—was seen as a chilling escalation in rhetoric and intent.
"The President of the United States is threatening to go to war with an American city," said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker in response to the post. "This is not a joke. This is not normal."
On Sunday, Trump's so-called Border Czar Tom Homan appeared on television and said, "You can expect action in most sanctuary cities across the country" in the week ahead, threatening immigrant communities with the likelihood of raids and saying National Guard troop deployments to back up those operations are "always on the table."
Many thousands marched in solidarity through downtown Chicago over the weekend to denounce the growing threat of President Donald Trump's authoritarianism, with the Midwest's largest city his latest target.
Organized by the Coalition Against the Trump Agenda and the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, city residents demonstrated in droves on Saturday afternoon, walking down Michigan Avenue carrying signs that read: "National Guard Stay Out of Chicago!"; "ICE Out of Chicago!"; "No Trump! No Troops!"; "No Nazis - No Kings"; and "Rise Up! Fight Back!"
At a rally ahead of the march, Reverend Ciera Bates-Chamberlain of Live Free Illinois, a member of the coalition behind the march, denounced Trump's threat to send a large-scale deportation force and National Guard troops to the city as well as the president's wider far-right agenda.
"Trump has spent billions on federal guards and the militarization of our community, pouring money into weapons and intimidation instead of investing in schools, hospitals, jobs, and housing," Bates-Chamberlain said, according to Chicago's Channel 5 news. "He has stripped us of vital resources meant to help us live, only to use them to try to break our spirits."
Chicago protests against Trump
Trump on Saturday threatened to show the people of Chicago "why it's called the Department of War," a reference to the recent rebranding of the Department of Defense. The president shared a meme from the Vietnam War film "Apocalypse Now," with himself superimposed on the war-hungry Lieutenant Colonel, and wrote: "I love the smell of deportations in the morning."
Even for Trump, known for his repulsive comments and increasingly autocratic behavior, the open threat to make war on a US city—despite later efforts to walk it back or efforts to gaslight people into thinking it didn't mean what it clearly meant—was seen as a chilling escalation in rhetoric and intent.
"The President of the United States is threatening to go to war with an American city," said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker in response to the post. "This is not a joke. This is not normal."
On Sunday, Trump's so-called Border Czar Tom Homan appeared on television and said, "You can expect action in most sanctuary cities across the country" in the week ahead, threatening immigrant communities with the likelihood of raids and saying National Guard troop deployments to back up those operations are "always on the table."