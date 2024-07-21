To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

President Joe Biden speaks at an NAACP event

President Joe Biden has made the decision to not run for reelection.

(Photo: President Joe Biden/X)

BREAKING: Biden to 'Stand Down'; Will Address Nation Later This Week

“…while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

President Joe Biden has made the decision to not run for president. Read his just released statement below.

