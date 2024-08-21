Emmy Committee Stands Firm on Gaza Journalist's Nomination

The head of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, which nominated Palestinian journalist Bisan Owda for an Emmy Award for her documentary on life under Israel's bombardment of Gaza, rebuffed a demand on Tuesday from more than 150 actors, producers, and other industry leaders who wanted the nomination revoked.

Signing a letter released by the pro-Israel group Creative Community for Peace (CCP), which campaigns against cultural boycotts targeting Israel, actors including Debra Messing and Selma Blair were among those who accused Owda of being affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which is designated as a terrorist group by the United States.

The signatories said Owda has "repeatedly participated in PFLP rallies" and accused her of "routinely" spreading antisemitism—an accusation that has been directed at many groups and people who have condemned Israel's assault on Gaza that began last October in retaliation for a Hamas-led attack. The letter did not provide examples of antisemitic statements Owda has allegedly made.

Owda was nominated in the News and Documentary Emmys category of Outstanding Hard News Feature Story Short Form, for It's Bisan From Gaza and I'm Still Alive—an eight-minute video report about her family's forced evacuation of their home in Beit Hanoun as the Israel Defense Forces bombarded Gaza.

"Absolutely despicable to use your power to try to take more from a woman surviving literal hell."

The documentary was produced by AJ+, Al Jazeera's digital platform.



Adam Sharp, president and CEO of the academy, was clear in his response to the CCP letter, telling executive director Ari Ingel that many documentaries honored by the Emmy Awards in the past "have been controversial, giving a platform to voices that certain viewers may find objectionable or even abhorrent. But all have been in the service of the journalistic mission to capture every facet of the story."

Sharp said the organization was aware of reports cited in the CCP letter "that appear to show a then-teenaged Bisan Owda speaking at various PFLP-associated events between six and nine years ago," but said it "has been unable to corroborate these reports, nor has it been able, to date, to surface any evidence of more contemporary or active involvement by Owda with the PFLP organization."

"Accordingly, NATAS has found no grounds, to date, upon which to overturn the editorial judgment of the independent journalists who reviewed the material," wrote Sharp.

The attempt by influential celebrities and Hollywood power brokers to rescind the recognition given to Owda was condemned by creative artists including NPR broadcaster Raina Douris, who called the CCP's effort "truly depressing and horrifying."

"Absolutely despicable to use your power to try to take more from a woman surviving literal hell," said Douris.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, 110 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza since Israel's assault began.

Author Lydia Kiesling added that the CCP letter demonstrated "soullessness," but was also "an incredible testament to the threat posed by a single young woman with an iPhone."

"It eats people alive," said Kiesling, "that 2,000-pound bombs have not been able to snuff out the power of witness and narrative."

