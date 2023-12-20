'Shameful': US Reportedly Poised to Veto Security Council Resolution on Gaza

The U.S. is reportedly leaning heavily toward vetoing a United Nations Security Council resolution on Gaza that was watered down in an attempt to prevent Israel's top ally and arms supplier from tanking it.

HuffPost's Akbar Shahid Ahmed reported early Wednesday that diplomats pushing for the resolution's passage "see just 'a tiny sliver of hope'" that the Biden administration will let the Security Council approve the measure, either by abstaining or voting yes. The U.S. is one of five permanent Security Council members with veto power.

The vote, which has already been delayed twice, is expected at noon Wednesday.

In recent days, diplomats have been racing to adjust the resolution's language to avoid a U.S. veto, changing the original measure's call for an "urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities" to an "urgent suspension of hostilities"—language resembling the resolution that the Security Council passed last month. It's nowhere near the lasting cease-fire that international humanitarian groups, lawmakers, and others around the world are demanding.

"The statistics are clear: 66% of the American people want an immediate cease-fire, including 80% of Democrats," Phyllis Bennis, a fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies, wrote earlier this week. "Protests in favor of a cease-fire are continuing across the country and include Jewish organizations, unions, city councils, elected officials at all levels, churches of all denominations, and many others."

"There is also an unprecedented outpouring of public and private, named and anonymous, opposition from a wide swath of federal workers—from White House interns to congressional staff to State Department and USAID workers—all refusing to remain silent as the U.S. aids and abets the Israeli assault," Bennis added.

Ahmed reported Wednesday that a key "sticking point" for the Biden administration is the resolution's proposal to transfer "control of aid inspection to the U.N., a step the U.S. has advocated for in other war zones and that humanitarian groups see as vital to get in supplies fast enough."



"Israel's extremely reluctant to have less control of that process," Ahmed noted.

Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), called the U.S. position "shameful," adding, "After the endless atrocities, only the U.S. is ensuring Israel can continue with its slaughter."

During a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said negotiators were "still working through the modalities of the resolution."

"I don't want to get ahead of a resolution that hasn't been voted on yet," Kirby added. "It's important for us that the rest of the world understand what's at stake here and what Hamas did on the 7th of October and how Israel has a right to defend itself against those threats."



Since Israel began its latest assault on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas-led attack in early October, the U.S. has used its veto power twice to prevent the passage of legally binding U.N. Security Council resolutions on Gaza. Earlier this month, a U.S. veto stopped the body from calling for an "immediate humanitarian cease-fire."

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli forces have killed around 20,000 people since October 7—roughly 70% of them women and children. The territory's 2.3 million people are currently facing a horrific humanitarian crisis, with much of the population at risk of starvation as Israel continues to obstruct the delivery of critical aid.

"How many civilians need to die before the U.S. lets the Security Council say: 'Enough'?" Louis Charbonneau, U.N. director at Human Rights Watch, asked in an interview with HuffPost on Tuesday.

In a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said the U.S. should "support efforts at the U.N. Security Council to end the bloodshed" in Gaza. Sanders himself has faced backlash for refusing to demand a permanent cease-fire.

"In Gaza, there is a horrific situation we can and must do more to address—a situation that U.S. arms and policy have helped create," Sanders said Tuesday. "It's time we act."

As diplomats haggled over resolution text in New York City, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made clear that he has no intention of letting up in Gaza, much of which has been destroyed by Israel's U.S.-backed bombing campaign.

"I can guarantee you one thing—we are not stopping," Netanyahu said Tuesday.

