Fueling Inequality, Earnings of Top 0.1% in US Have Soared by 465% Since 1979: Analysis

A new analysis released Wednesday shows that earnings inequality in the United States has risen dramatically over the past four decades and continues to accelerate, with the top 0.1% seeing wage growth of 465% between 1979 and 2021 while the bottom 90% experienced just 29% growth during that same period.\r\n\r\n\u0022This growing inequality isn\u0026#039;t inevitable—it is a result of policy choices to reduce worker power.\u0022\r\n\r\nExamining the latest annual earnings data from the Social Security Administration, Elise Gould and Jori Kandra of the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) found that \u0022the top 1% now amasses a record share of total earnings, while the bottom 90% share of earnings has hit a historic low.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Wages for the top 1% grew more than seven times as fast as wages for the bottom 90% between 1979 and 2021,\u0022 Gould and Kandra wrote, attributing the decadeslong inequality surge to factors such as the long-stagnant minimum wage, political and economic elites\u0026#039; toleration of higher levels of unemployment, weak labor protections, and tax cuts for the rich.\r\n\r\nThe EPI experts noted that \u0022the share of earnings at the very top—the top 0.1% of wage earners—is driving the rising earnings share of the top 1%.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The share of the top 0.1% increased from 1.6% of total earnings in 1979 to a whopping 5.9% of total earnings in 2021, roughly 3.7 times as much,\u0022 Gould and Kandra wrote. \u0022Of the 7.3 percentage point rise in the share claimed by the top 1%, 4.3 percentage points (roughly 60%) can be explained by the rise of the top 0.1% share.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThose at the bottom of the United States\u0026#039; increasingly skewed income distribution haven\u0026#039;t fared nearly as well as the wealthy few at the very top, EPI\u0026#039;s analysis makes clear.\r\n\r\n\u0022The bottom 90% of wage earners experienced wage growth that lagged far behind average growth for much of the last 40-plus years,\u0022 Gould and Kandra observed. \u0022In 2021, average annual earnings of the bottom 90% were $36,571, while the top 5% earned, on average, $335,891, more than nine times as much as the bottom 90%.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn 2020 and 2021, the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic, the \u0022only group to experience real wage gains... was the top 1% of the earnings distribution.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022While the bottom 90% experienced losses of 0.2%, those in the 90th-95th percentiles experienced larger losses of 2.0%,\u0022 EPI found. \u0022Between 2020 and 2021, earnings for the top 1% and top 0.1% rose 9.4% and 18.5%, respectively.\u0022\r\n\r\nGould and Kandra argued that in order to reverse the trend of skyrocketing earnings inequality and ensure \u0022healthy wage growth for the vast majority of workers,\u0022 U.S. policymakers must prioritize full employment and remove \u0022obstacles to workers forming unions\u0022 that have attracted national attention in recent months as Starbucks, Amazon, Apple, and other major companies attempt to crush organizing drives.\r\n\r\n\u0022With the possible exception of excess unemployment, declining union membership plays the single most significant role in slow and unequal wage growth,\u0022 the pair wrote. \u0022This erosion was not driven by workers\u0026#039; declining interest in unions, but rather by concerted employer opposition, along with state and federal policy that has made it nearly impossible for workers to form unions in the face of unwilling employers.\u0022