THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Workers taped a sign reading "understaffed and underpaid" on the windows of a Starbucks shop

Workers taped signs to the windows of a Starbucks location in Brookline, Massachusetts on November 17, 2022. (Photo: Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Fueling Inequality, Earnings of Top 0.1% in US Have Soared by 465% Since 1979: Analysis

The bottom 90%, meanwhile, saw earnings growth of just 29% between 1979 and 2021, the Economic Policy Institute found.

Jake Johnson

A new analysis released Wednesday shows that earnings inequality in the United States has risen dramatically over the past four decades and continues to accelerate, with the top 0.1% seeing wage growth of 465% between 1979 and 2021 while the bottom 90% experienced just 29% growth during that same period.

"This growing inequality isn't inevitable—it is a result of policy choices to reduce worker power."

Examining the latest annual earnings data from the Social Security Administration, Elise Gould and Jori Kandra of the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) found that "the top 1% now amasses a record share of total earnings, while the bottom 90% share of earnings has hit a historic low."

"Wages for the top 1% grew more than seven times as fast as wages for the bottom 90% between 1979 and 2021," Gould and Kandra wrote, attributing the decadeslong inequality surge to factors such as the long-stagnant minimum wage, political and economic elites' toleration of higher levels of unemployment, weak labor protections, and tax cuts for the rich.

The EPI experts noted that "the share of earnings at the very top—the top 0.1% of wage earners—is driving the rising earnings share of the top 1%."

"The share of the top 0.1% increased from 1.6% of total earnings in 1979 to a whopping 5.9% of total earnings in 2021, roughly 3.7 times as much," Gould and Kandra wrote. "Of the 7.3 percentage point rise in the share claimed by the top 1%, 4.3 percentage points (roughly 60%) can be explained by the rise of the top 0.1% share."

Those at the bottom of the United States' increasingly skewed income distribution haven't fared nearly as well as the wealthy few at the very top, EPI's analysis makes clear.

"The bottom 90% of wage earners experienced wage growth that lagged far behind average growth for much of the last 40-plus years," Gould and Kandra observed. "In 2021, average annual earnings of the bottom 90% were $36,571, while the top 5% earned, on average, $335,891, more than nine times as much as the bottom 90%."

In 2020 and 2021, the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic, the "only group to experience real wage gains... was the top 1% of the earnings distribution."

"While the bottom 90% experienced losses of 0.2%, those in the 90th-95th percentiles experienced larger losses of 2.0%," EPI found. "Between 2020 and 2021, earnings for the top 1% and top 0.1% rose 9.4% and 18.5%, respectively."

Gould and Kandra argued that in order to reverse the trend of skyrocketing earnings inequality and ensure "healthy wage growth for the vast majority of workers," U.S. policymakers must prioritize full employment and remove "obstacles to workers forming unions" that have attracted national attention in recent months as Starbucks, Amazon, Apple, and other major companies attempt to crush organizing drives.

"With the possible exception of excess unemployment, declining union membership plays the single most significant role in slow and unequal wage growth," the pair wrote. "This erosion was not driven by workers' declining interest in unions, but rather by concerted employer opposition, along with state and federal policy that has made it nearly impossible for workers to form unions in the face of unwilling employers."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
cancer patient in Florida

Study Shows Medicaid Expansion Rejected by GOP Increased Cancer Survival in Other States

One senior author said the research "adds to accumulating evidence of the multiple health benefits of Medicaid expansion, reinforcing the importance of expanding Medicaid in all states."

Jessica Corbett ·

Sen. Ron Wyden speaks to reporters

Top Democrat Suggests Trump Tax Returns Resemble 'Those of Many Other Wealthy Tax Cheats'

"Donald Trump's tax returns exemplify the shortcomings of our tax code," said Sen. Ron Wyden, chair of the Senate Finance Committee.

Jake Johnson ·

EU solar power

Spurred by Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Solar Soars by 50% in EU: Report

"The numbers are clear. Solar is offering a lifeline amid energy and climate crises. No other energy source is growing as quickly or reliably as solar."

Brett Wilkins ·

Child at library

Biden Admin Opens First-of-Its-Kind Civil Rights Probe Into Book Banning in Texas Schools

"Granbury ISD's book ban is part of a statewide trend of school districts targeting their LGBTQ students," said the ACLU of Texas. "This trend is not only deeply harmful, but it's also unlawful."

Julia Conley ·

Wind turbines and solar panels are seen on August 30, 2022 in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany.

EU Approves Germany's $30 Billion Green Energy Plan

"The German Renewable Energy Act 2023 scheme will contribute to further decarbonize electricity production," said one E.U. official.

Kenny Stancil ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Republicans Sick of Trump Have a Major Problem: The Trump Base
  2. This Is the Dying Phase of Reaganism—and It's Hideous
  3. Trump Unleashes Deranged Rant as Jan. 6 Panel Plans to Recommend Criminal Charges
  4. Congress Just Passed $858 Billion Military Budget, But GOP Is Blocking $12 Billion to Fight Child Poverty
  5. Calls for US Facial Recognition Ban Grow After Mom Booted From Theater Over Her Job
  6. Climate Defenders Celebrate as Manchin's Dirty Deal Defeated a Third Time
  7. 'A Watershed Moment': House Approves Statehood Vote for Puerto Ricans
  8. 'You Don't Get to Lead a Government You Tried to Destroy': House Dems Move to Block Trump 2024 Run
  9. New Petition Pressures US House Members Not to Seat GOP Insurrectionists in 2023
  10. 'A Moral and Political Disgrace': Just 11 Senators Vote No on $858 Billion Military Budget
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.