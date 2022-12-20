Groups Say US Spending Bill 'Heartlessly' Dooms Right Whales to Extinction

A policy rider included in the must-pass omnibus spending bill unveiled by the U.S. Congress is almost certain to doom the endangered North Atlantic right whale, environmental groups said Tuesday.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s not an exaggeration to say that this rider will doom the right whale to extinction.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn what Defenders of Wildlife president Jamie Rappoport Clark said was a \u0022last-minute backroom deal,\u0022 lawmakers including Maine\u0026#039;s representatives and senators pushed to include a provision that would give the lobster fishing industry six years before it\u0026#039;s required to take action that would prevent right whales from becoming entangled in fishing gear—which has contributed to the species\u0026#039; plummeting population.\r\n\r\nThe species is down to just 340 individual whales and 70 females of breeding age. Entanglement in lobster fishing gear kills an average of four right whales per year—six times higher than the rate seen as biologically sustainable, according to Defenders of Wildlife.\r\n\r\nNon-fatal entanglements can also cause infections and interfere with reproduction.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s not an exaggeration to say that this rider will doom the right whale to extinction,\u0022 Jane Davenport, a senior attorney at Defenders of Wildlife, told The Washington Post. \u0022Even if you got rid of all other sources of mortality, entanglements with fishing gear alone are enough to drive the species to extinction by reducing births and increasing deaths.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSome conservation advocates took aim at Maine lawmakers including Sens. Susan Collins (R) and Angus King (I) and Rep. Jared Golden (D), as well as Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, who pushed for the inclusion of the rider.\r\n\r\nIf passed, the policy will void a federal ruling which directed the federal government to take stronger action to comply with the Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act—setting \u0022a terrible precedent by undermining active federal litigation and overriding science-based decision-making under our nation\u0026#039;s bedrock wildlife protection laws,\u0022 according to Defenders of Wildlife.\r\n\r\n\u0022If this rider goes through, there will be blood on the hands of Maine politicians,\u0022 Erica Fuller, a senior attorney at the Conservation Law Foundation, told the Post. \u0022With the rate we\u0026#039;ve been killing right whales, extinction is expected to occur between the next 20 to 40 years. In the absence of the new rule, we\u0026#039;ve got more years of unsustainable killing going on.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) said the omnibus spending bill, which will fund the government through September 2023 if passed, falls far short of what is needed to protect wildlife. The additional funding the draft legislation includes for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) \u0022remains a cut in real dollars after accounting for inflation\u0022 and is \u0022insufficient to address the decade of flat EPA funding,\u0022 said the group, while funding for the U.S. Interior Department and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is \u0022well short of what\u0026#039;s needed to address the extinction crisis.\u0022\r\n\r\nBrett Hartl, government affairs director for CBD, denounced Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patrick Leahy as \u0022extinction Democrats who just heartlessly put special interests above our nation\u0026#039;s beautiful natural heritage.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Sacrificing a great whale to extinction in exchange for funding the government is immoral,\u0022 said Hartl. \u0022Doing so just to give Sen. Schumer another political chit in his pocket is simply pathetic. A hundred years from now, no one will remember or care about the trivial victories Democrats will try to claim in this legislation, but they\u0026#039;ll mourn the loss of the right whale.\u0022\r\n\r\nLast week, CBD was among several groups that wrote to Schumer, Leahy, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) warning that the inclusion of the rider \u0022opens the door to similar provisions in the next Congress to circumvent environmental laws and interfere with active judicial and administrative processes.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe bill \u0022will have devastating, irrevocable, extinction-level impacts on the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale,\u0022 said Clark. \u0022This is a shameful outcome and political dealing at its absolute worst. We are extremely disappointed that congressional leaders are willing to cut this deal based on bad science and bad policy at a time when species on the brink need help the most.\u0022