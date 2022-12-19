Upending of Daily Life During Pandemic Led to Traumatic Stress Among US Mothers: Study

A study by the National Institute of Health in the first 16 months of the coronavirus pandemic found that mothers in the U.S. were especially likely to report high levels of stress during the public health crisis if they experienced major disruptions to their daily lives at work, their children\u0026#039;s schools, or in their interactions with their communities—as the majority of people surveyed said they did.\r\n\r\nThe NIH\u0026#039;s Environmental Influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) program surveyed more than 11,000 mothers between April 2020 and August 2021—the largest study to date regarding how mothers experienced the pandemic.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is critical to understand the associations between pandemic hardships and mental health of U.S. mothers.\u0022\r\n\r\nMore than 8,400 respondents reported that their lives had changed dramatically after the World Health Organization declared the worldwide coronavirus outbreak a pandemic in mid-March 2020 and schools and businesses across the U.S. and the planet were forced to close, furlough or lay off workers, and shift to remote-only models, along with other sweeping changes to daily life.\r\n\r\nAccording to lead study author Theresa Bastain, associate professor of clinical population and public health sciences at the Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California, researchers chose to examine the effects of the pandemic on the mental health of mothers because previous research has described how they took on much of the burden caused by pandemic-linked changes to the economy and education system.\r\n\r\nMothers \u0022suffered a large share of the income and job losses and shouldered much of the responsibility of childcare and homeschooling children,\u0022 the school said in a press release.\r\n\r\nFor example, Pew Research reported in October that for mothers whose youngest child was between the ages of five and 12, the average time they spent on secondary childcare—supervising children while doing other activities such as working—increased by about 2.5 hours between 2019 and 2020, going from 5.8 hours per day to 8.2 hours.\r\n\r\nFor fathers, this type of childcare increased by 1.2 hours between 2019 and 2020.\r\n\r\nIn September 2020, Pew also reported that mothers were more than three times as likely as fathers to have lost their jobs in the first months of the pandemic.\r\n\r\n\u0022Mothers may be particularly susceptible to psychological stress effects from the Covid-19 pandemic,\u0022 reads the new study, which was published Friday in JAMA Network Open. \u0022School closures impact working mothers, leading to loss of income and complimentary meals in school settings, unexpected childcare expenses, and gaps in adequate technology and quiet space for remote learning.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is critical to understand the associations between pandemic hardships and mental health of U.S. mothers,\u0022 the study continues.\r\n\r\nThe researchers questioned mothers about how much their daily lives changed as a result of the pandemic, particularly about whether they began working remotely, became more isolated due to social distancing guidelines, had less access to healthcare, or got less physical exercise.\r\n\r\nThey also asked respondents if they had shown signs of acute stress disorder—defined as symptoms that arise after or during an event that threatens one\u0026#039;s life or the life of a person\u0026#039;s loved ones—including anxiety, negative moods, disassociation, avoidance, and sleeplessness.\r\n\r\nMothers who reported high levels of pandemic-related disruptions were more likely to report such symptoms, according to the study.\r\n\r\n\u0022It really came down to change and those mothers whose lives carried on much as they normally had, did not report as much stress,\u0022 said Bastain. \u0022It was the mothers who had big disruptions who reported the higher levels of stress.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlthough low-income people and communities of color bore the brunt of the pandemic in numerous ways—with studies showing that Black Americans were more likely to be hospitalized for Covid-19 infections and that socioeconomic factors were linked to the increased odds that Black and Hispanic people test positive for the disease—the study published Friday showed that mothers with incomes that were higher than $30,000 were more likely to show signs of stress:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe high change cluster contained 8,412 mothers and was characterized by higher incomes, higher education, and higher cohabitation. The high change cluster was more likely to report financial concerns as a source of stress (3,008 participants [35.76%] vs. 925 participants [30.22%]) and had a higher proportion of White mothers (5,539 participants [65.85%] vs. 1,656 participants [54.10%]). Both clusters had similar distributions of Latina and Hispanic participants.\r\n\r\n\r\nLower-income people who were surveyed were more likely to have jobs in which they did not have the ability to work remotely, noted the researchers—putting them at greater risk for infection.\r\n\r\n\u0022However, along with the privilege of working remotely and being able to quarantine away from other household members, considerable disruption in day-to-day life was also experienced in the high change cluster including greater social isolation from family, friends, and colleagues, who are important sources of social support when confronted with a major traumatic life event,\u0022 reads the study. \u0022A surprising result was that mothers in the \u0026#039;low change\u0026#039; cluster reported higher [post-traumatic stress] when they spent more time with family.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Spending greater time with family might be stressful for mothers with lower socioeconomic advantage,\u0022 the study continues, \u0022especially if they reside in smaller homes where they may be unable to quarantine away from family members.\u0022\r\n\r\nFor mothers across socioeconomic and racial groups, said Bastain, the study \u0022shows that we need to think about traumatic experiences like natural disasters, pandemics, or mass shootings more holistically.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There is a wide range of hardships that people experience from these events that we need to understand,\u0022 she added, \u0022so that we can protect people from long-term effects.\u0022