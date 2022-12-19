Campaigners Declare 'No... Democracy With Oligarchy' at Twitter HQ

Dozens of artists, labor advocates, and climate campaigners answered a call from Climate Justice Arts on Sunday, arriving at Twitter\u0026#039;s headquarters in San Francisco to paint the company\u0026#039;s famed bird logo on the street outside along with pro-democracy messages.\r\n\r\n\u0022Sick of billionaires, wealthy corporations, and their politicians mismanaging, profiteering, and wrecking our communities and planet?\u0022 read the invitation to community members. \u0022Join us speaking out against oligarchy by painting a guerrilla street mural directly in front of San Francisco Twitter headquarters.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe campaigners created a 15-by-50 foot mural designed by artist and organizer David Solnit, blocking a lane of traffic as they wrote, \u0022No Free Speech or Democracy With Oligarchy\u0022 and \u00221% Wealth vs. 99% Survival.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe protest came six weeks after billionaire Tesla CEO—and self-proclaimed \u0022free speech absolutist\u0022—Elon Musk took over Twitter, ushering in an era during which he has already come under fire over his management and the policies he\u0026#039;s introduced.\r\n\r\nLast week Musk temporarily suspended the accounts of several journalists, claiming they had violated a policy banning users from sharing people\u0026#039;s \u0022live location.\u0022 The journalists had reported on a Twitter account that tracked Musk\u0026#039;s jet.\r\n\r\nTwitter also announced on Sunday that users would be barred from tweeting links and usernames associated with other social media platforms.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn the past Musk has called the climate emergency \u0022the biggest threat that humanity faces,\u0022 but critics have pointed out that many of his business ventures are making the crisis worse.\r\n\r\nAs Emily Atkin wrote at Heated last month, Musk\u0026#039;s rocket and spacecraft company SpaceX has refused to disclose its emissions data, and he is currently leasing land in Texas to drill for natural gas. He has also announced publicly that he supports the Republican Party despite its climate denialism and refusal to back legislation that would help the U.S. to mitigate the climate crisis.\r\n\r\nMusk\u0026#039;s takeover of Twitter, which has sparked mass layoffs and resignations at the company including the firing of 15% of its content moderation team, has also led to the spread of climate disinformation on the platform, threatening what has become \u0022an essential tool for studying, fighting, and responding in real-time to climate change,\u0022 wrote Atkin.\r\n\r\n\u0022Ultimately,\u0022 tweeted Los Angeles Times essayist Jamil Smith two days before campaigners assembled outside Twitter\u0026#039;s headquarter, \u0022this is all about preserving and metastasizing oligarchy. The shitposting, the conspiracy-mongering, banning journalists—all of it.\u0022