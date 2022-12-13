Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Sunrise Movement rally

Hundreds of young climate activists rally in Lafayette Square on June 28, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

'Our Generation Is Taking Over': Sunrise Movement Launches New Strategy for 2023 and Beyond

By organizing at the local level across the U.S., the grassroots group hopes to "create the conditions to shape the 2024 election and force the government to pass even more Green New Deal policies on a national scale come 2025."

Julia Conley

The Sunrise Movement, the national grassroots organization that helped secure support for a Green New Deal from more than 100 lawmakers and laid the groundwork for cities and states to pass bold climate legislation, announced Tuesday the launch of a new strategy to build long-term power across government and push the Biden administration to take far-reaching climate action.

Executive director Varshini Prakash highlighted the organization's success at "raising the urgency on climate and forcing the federal government to deliver bold action," including in the Inflation Reduction Act.

"It's time for us to get serious about building long-term power and organizing a movement across race and class that can take over every level of government and transform society."

But "with eight years left to stop the worst of the climate crisis, two years remaining of [President Joe] Biden’s term, and the threat of right-wing authoritarianism on the rise," said Prakash, "it's clear Sunrise must take its organizing up a notch."

The group, which has more than 400 hubs across the U.S., plans to organize at the local level, building the grassroots power needed to elect more climate champions to state and local governments "and win Green New Deal policy in cities and towns across the country."

"Sunrise will recruit thousands of young organizers and tens of thousands of supporters across race and class to harness people power and train the next generation of Green New Deal leaders—especially in the key swing states politicians need to win," said the organization.

Sunrise noted that Republicans have long organized on the ground to take control of local school boards and governments as well as state legislatures, and pledged to "harness people power" to ensure the passage of the broadly popular Green New Deal, which would create millions of new jobs to help build a sustainable energy economy in the United States.

"Local investment is something the GOP knows well. They spent the past few decades organizing and polarizing communities on the ground to build power," said Prakash. "And they're not stopping now. If they win, it will mean a death sentence for our generation."

"That's why we must be as ambitious as our opponents," she continued. "We can't resort to the same tactics we've used in the past. It's time for us to get serious about building long-term power and organizing a movement across race and class that can take over every level of government and transform society."

By recruiting thousands of young organizers and training "the next generation of Green New Deal leaders—especially in the key swing states politicians need to win," the Sunrise Movement will "create the conditions to shape the 2024 election and force the government to pass even more Green New Deal policies on a national scale come 2025," said Prakash. "Mark my words, our generation is taking over."

The organization will also focus on building power in schools by pushing for the use of green energy in school districts, pressuring school officials to ensure students learn about the climate emergency, and creating "pathways to green jobs."

Republicans are set to take over the U.S. House in the new year, but Sunrise vowed to double its efforts to push Biden to "use the full scale of his executive power to stop the climate crisis," by declaring a climate emergency and blocking approval for new fossil fuel projects.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Dimock, Pennsylvania resident Ray Kemble displays samples of contaminated water during an anti-fracking rally outside the headquarters of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Washington, D.C. on October 10, 2014.

'Outrageous Betrayal': Pennsylvania Lifts Fracking Ban in Polluted Town of Dimock

"This unconscionable action is a betrayal of suffering communities that are still years away from a permanent solution that will restore their access to clean water," said one advocate.

Kenny Stancil ·

Sunrise Movement rally

'Our Generation Is Taking Over': Sunrise Movement Launches New Strategy for 2023 and Beyond

By organizing at the local level across the U.S., the grassroots group hopes to "create the conditions to shape the 2024 election and force the government to pass even more Green New Deal policies on a national scale come 2025."

Julia Conley ·

European Union foreign ministers meet in Brussels on December 12, 2022.

EU Bows to Bottom-Feeding Tax Havens on Minimum Corporate Tax Rate: Oxfam

The bloc "is being held hostage by a handful of European tax havens," one expert lamented.

Kenny Stancil ·

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters

Rev. Barber Tells Senate Dems to Bring Voting Rights, Minimum Wage, Abortion Bills to Floor

"You can't say the rules keep you from doing something when you have the power to change the rules," says Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II.

Kenny Stancil ·

Yemeni medical teams carry body bags containing corpses of those killed in airstrikes on a prison in northern Yemen on January 25, 2022.

With Vote Imminent, Senators Urged to Pass Sanders' Yemen War Powers Resolution

"We have a huge opportunity to remove unauthorized U.S. support for deadly and inhumane actions from Saudi Arabia, and Congress must act immediately," said one peace campaigner.

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.