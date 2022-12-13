'Our Generation Is Taking Over': Sunrise Movement Launches New Strategy for 2023 and Beyond

The Sunrise Movement, the national grassroots organization that helped secure support for a Green New Deal from more than 100 lawmakers and laid the groundwork for cities and states to pass bold climate legislation, announced Tuesday the launch of a new strategy to build long-term power across government and push the Biden administration to take far-reaching climate action.\r\n\r\nExecutive director Varshini Prakash highlighted the organization\u0026#039;s success at \u0022raising the urgency on climate and forcing the federal government to deliver bold action,\u0022 including in the Inflation Reduction Act.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s time for us to get serious about building long-term power and organizing a movement across race and class that can take over every level of government and transform society.\u0022\r\n\r\nBut \u0022with eight years left to stop the worst of the climate crisis, two years remaining of [President Joe] Biden’s term, and the threat of right-wing authoritarianism on the rise,\u0022 said Prakash, \u0022it\u0026#039;s clear Sunrise must take its organizing up a notch.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe group, which has more than 400 hubs across the U.S., plans to organize at the local level, building the grassroots power needed to elect more climate champions to state and local governments \u0022and win Green New Deal policy in cities and towns across the country.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Sunrise will recruit thousands of young organizers and tens of thousands of supporters across race and class to harness people power and train the next generation of Green New Deal leaders—especially in the key swing states politicians need to win,\u0022 said the organization.\r\n\r\nSunrise noted that Republicans have long organized on the ground to take control of local school boards and governments as well as state legislatures, and pledged to \u0022harness people power\u0022 to ensure the passage of the broadly popular Green New Deal, which would create millions of new jobs to help build a sustainable energy economy in the United States.\r\n\r\n\u0022Local investment is something the GOP knows well. They spent the past few decades organizing and polarizing communities on the ground to build power,\u0022 said Prakash. \u0022And they\u0026#039;re not stopping now. If they win, it will mean a death sentence for our generation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That\u0026#039;s why we must be as ambitious as our opponents,\u0022 she continued. \u0022We can\u0026#039;t resort to the same tactics we\u0026#039;ve used in the past. It\u0026#039;s time for us to get serious about building long-term power and organizing a movement across race and class that can take over every level of government and transform society.\u0022\r\n\r\nBy recruiting thousands of young organizers and training \u0022the next generation of Green New Deal leaders—especially in the key swing states politicians need to win,\u0022 the Sunrise Movement will \u0022create the conditions to shape the 2024 election and force the government to pass even more Green New Deal policies on a national scale come 2025,\u0022 said Prakash. \u0022Mark my words, our generation is taking over.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe organization will also focus on building power in schools by pushing for the use of green energy in school districts, pressuring school officials to ensure students learn about the climate emergency, and creating \u0022pathways to green jobs.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRepublicans are set to take over the U.S. House in the new year, but Sunrise vowed to double its efforts to push Biden to \u0022use the full scale of his executive power to stop the climate crisis,\u0022 by declaring a climate emergency and blocking approval for new fossil fuel projects.