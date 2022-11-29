Calls for SCOTUS Ethics Probe Grow as Court Lawyer Defends Alito

Demands for a congressional investigation into potential ethics violations at the U.S. Supreme Court intensified Monday after a lawyer for the court refused to answer questions from two lawmakers about allegations regarding Justice Samuel Alito.\r\n\r\nEthan Torrey, legal counsel for the high court, responded to a letter from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) dated November 20, in which the lawmakers had asked a series of questions about a bombshell New York Times report detailing a former anti-abortion activist\u0026#039;s efforts to gain access to Supreme Court justices.\r\n\r\n\u0022\u0026#039;There is nothing to suggest that Justice Alito\u0026#039;s actions violated ethical standards\u0026#039; is laughable, even for SCOTUS, which refuses to take its ethics seriously.\u0022\r\n\r\nRev. Rob Schenck, former president of right-wing group Faith \u0026amp; Action, described to the Times how he urged his group\u0026#039;s supporters to donate to the Supreme Court Historical Society and attend its events. He also alleged that Alito leaked the court\u0026#039;s decision in the contraception-related case Burwell v. Hobby Lobby to Faith \u0026amp; Action donors.\r\n\r\nWhitehouse and Johnson, who respectively chair the Senate and House Judiciary Courts Subcommittees, asked Chief Justice John Roberts and Torrey to explain whether \u0022the Supreme Court opened an investigation into any of the allegations set forth\u0022 by Schenck and whether the court has \u0022reevaluated any of its practices, procedures, or rules related to judicial ethics, or the justices\u0026#039; receipt and reporting of gifts and travel.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Who is responsible for policing the relationship between the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court Historical Society to ensure that paid membership in the Society is not used as a means of gaining undue influence?\u0022 the lawmakers asked.\r\n\r\nTorrey\u0026#039;s letter on Monday did not address Whitehouse and Johnson\u0026#039;s questions, instead simply reiterating an earlier denial of wrongdoing by Alito himself.\r\n\r\n\u0022Justice Alito has said that neither he nor Mrs. Alito told [Faith \u0026amp; Action donors] the Wrights about the outcome in the Hobby Lobby case,\u0022 Torrey said. \u0022The justice never detected any effort on the part of the Wrights to obtain confidential information or to influence anything he did in either an official or personal capacity.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTorrey also wrote that the Wrights had not had a \u0022financial interest\u0022 in the Hobby Lobby case or other cases before the court, suggesting that therefore, Alito could not have violated ethics rules by \u0022accepting meals and lodging\u0022 from the couple.\r\n\r\nChris Kang, chief counsel of court reform group Demand Justice, called the claim that \u0022there is nothing to suggest\u0022 an ethical breach \u0022laughable.\u0022\r\n\r\nTorrey\u0026#039;s dismissal of Whitehouse and Johnson\u0026#039;s concerns and his refusal to launch a probe made it clear that congressional committees tasked with overseeing the courts \u0022must respond with an actual investigation,\u0022 Kang said.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn their earlier letter to Roberts and Torrey, the lawmakers wrote that if the court \u0022is not willing to undertake fact-finding inquiries into possible ethics violations that leaves Congress as the only forum.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn response to Torrey\u0026#039;s letter on Tuesday, Johnson and Whitehouse did not indicate whether they will actually launch a congressional probe now that the court has refused to conduct one.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Through legal counsel, the Supreme Court reiterated Justice Alito\u0026#039;s denials but did not substantively answer any of our questions,\u0022 said the lawmakers. \u0022The court\u0026#039;s letter is an embodiment of the problems at the court around ethics issues.\u0022\r\n\r\nJohnson, Whitehouse, and the public \u0022don\u0026#039;t have to just take Sam Alito at his word,\u0022 said Molly Coleman, executive director of the People\u0026#039;s Parity Project. \u0022Congress can—and must—investigate.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Supreme Court justices have avoided accountability for too long,\u0022 said Coleman. \u0022It\u0026#039;s time for our elected officials to do their job, and serve as a true check on the judiciary.\u0022