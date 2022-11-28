Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

A Peet's coffee worker prepares a takeout order

A Peet's Coffee employee fills takeout orders for customers in Oakland, California on May 18, 2020. (Photo: Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

Inspired by Starbucks Organizing Wins, Peet's Coffee Workers File for Union Elections

"We deserve a say in how our workplace is run and we deserve to be fairly compensated for the value we create," said one Peet's employee.

Jake Johnson

Galvanized by the remarkable organizing successes of Starbucks employees across the United States, workers at two Peet's Coffee locations in Davis, California filed for union elections with the National Labor Relations Board on Monday in an effort to win higher wages, better working conditions, and a voice in day-to-day shop operations.

"I'm organizing because we deserve a say in how our workplace is run and we deserve to be fairly compensated for the value we create," said Schroedter Kinman, a worker at the Peet's location in downtown Davis. "It's also about having a support system and a set of procedures if we're mistreated by our company."

Workers at the downtown and north Davis locations "have grown tired of the low pay and high-stress demands placed on them by the company," according to More Perfect Union, which first reported the Peet's union push on Monday morning.

"Leaders at the two Peet's stores say that they have near-unanimous buy-in from their co-workers," the outlet added. "Pay begins at the minimum wage level for workers at Peet's, and barely moves upward for those working in the barista position. Opportunities for career advancement are rare, multiple workers told More Perfect Union, and the scheduling process doesn't allow for long-term planning."

Based in California and owned by JAB Holding Company, Peet's has more than 330 locations across the U.S.—none of which are unionized.

The two Davis locations filed for union elections with the support of Workers United, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) affiliate that is representing Starbucks workers at more than 260 organized shops nationwide as they fight for a contract.

In addition to submitting union cards, workers at the two Peet's shops asked management to agree to the Non-Interference Election Principles, which state that "the right to organize a union is a fundamental civil right essential to democracy" and that "if workers choose to unionize, there will be no negative repercussions from management."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
A Peet's coffee worker prepares a takeout order

Inspired by Starbucks Organizing Wins, Peet's Coffee Workers File for Union Elections

"We deserve a say in how our workplace is run and we deserve to be fairly compensated for the value we create," said one Peet's employee.

Jake Johnson ·

William Barber

Rev. Barber Breaks Down Why Democrats Must Engage With Low-Wealth Voters

In future elections, said the co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign, Democrats must "focus clearly and intensely on poor and low-wealth voters who tend to, when they vote, vote progressive if they're targeted."

Julia Conley ·

lan Wallish inspects a coral head along the Great Barrier Reef on August 10, 2022 on Hastings Reef, Australia.

Great Barrier Reef Belongs on World Heritage 'In Danger' List: UNESCO

"The path to saving the Great Barrier Reef is narrow, but it exists," said one observer. "Strong and rapid action can produce results."

Kenny Stancil ·

Demonstrators demand the release of Julian Assange

Because 'Publishing Is Not a Crime,' Major Newspapers Push US to Drop Assange Charges

"This indictment sets a dangerous precedent, and threatens to undermine America's First Amendment and the freedom of the press," The Guardian, The New York Times, and other media outlets warned.

Jake Johnson ·

Rail workers service tracks in Chicago

Sanders Vows to 'Stand With Rail Workers' as Republican Says Congress Will Prevent Strike

"Last year, the rail industry made a record-breaking $20 billion in profits," Sen. Bernie Sanders noted. "Meanwhile, rail workers have ZERO guaranteed paid sick days."

Jake Johnson ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.