Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Billionaire Warren Buffett rides in a golf cart in Idaho

Warren Buffett, the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, rides in a golf cart at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 07, 2021 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

One Day of Warren Buffett Wealth Gains Could Fund 15 Days of Paid Sick Leave for Rail Workers

"Buffett could avert a rail strike today by giving workers what they need: paid sick days," said Sen. Bernie Sanders' staff director. "That's how you give thanks."

Jake Johnson

Billionaire Warren Buffett, one of the wealthiest men in the world and the CEO of BNSF Railway's parent company, saw his wealth jump by nearly $1.4 billion in a single day earlier this week, a sum that could easily fund 15 days of paid sick leave for every rail worker in the United States.

BNSF is one of the major railroad giants refusing to budge in contract negotiations with rail unions as they fight for 15 days of paid sick leave. Under a White House-brokered contract that major rail unions have recently voted to reject, rail workers would not receive a single paid sick day.

"In one day, Mr. Buffett made twice as much money as it would cost to guarantee 15 paid sick days a year to every rail worker in America."

A nationwide rail strike or lockout with major implications for the U.S. economy could begin as soon as December 9 if rail companies and unions don't reach a contract deal.

"In one day, Mr. Buffett made twice as much money as it would cost to guarantee 15 paid sick days a year to every rail worker in America," Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) tweeted Wednesday. "The greed of the rail industry must end."

Warren Gunnels, Sanders' staff director, reiterated that message Thursday, writing, "Can't stop thinking about how Warren Buffett, the owner of BNSF Rail, made more money in one day than it would cost to guarantee 15 paid sick days to rail workers."

"Buffett could avert a rail strike today by giving workers what they need: paid sick days," Gunnels added. "That's how you give thanks."

Rail companies have estimated that it would cost roughly $688 million a year to provide 15 days of paid sick leave to rail employees, who work long and erratic hours and are often expected to be on call 24 hours a day. To make matters worse, rail companies' attendance policies punish workers for calling out sick or taking a day off to see the doctor.

"Buffett's BNSF, for example, has started using a convoluted system called 'Hi-Viz' under which workers start with a point balance then lose points if they're unavailable to work because they're sick, have a family emergency, or other reasons," Mother Jones reported in September. "If their balance hits zero, they get a 10-day suspension, and a 20-day suspension if it happens again. Reaching zero for the third time in a two-year period means getting fired."

BNSF has urged Congress to intervene and force rail workers to accept a contract with no paid sick days, something Senate Republicans tried to do via the unanimous consent process in mid-September. Sanders, the chair of the Senate Budget Committee, blocked the GOP legislation, allowing the collective bargaining process to continue.

Related Content

Railroad workers

'Greedy Behavior' of Profit-Hungry Rail Industry Blamed for Looming Strike

Jake Johnson

With the possibility of a nationwide strike growing after the largest union of rail workers in the U.S. voted to reject the White House-brokered contract deal earlier this week, Congress is once again facing calls from the hugely profitable railroad industry to get involved.

"Rail union leaders are increasingly grim that they'll be able to reach a contract agreement with freight carriers before Congress has to step in," Politico reported earlier this week. "Michael Baldwin, president of the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen, said Tuesday there had been no progress 'whatsoever' at the bargaining table since that union rejected its tentative agreement on October 26. Union officials have been meeting daily with the railroads over Zoom this week, but Baldwin said discussions typically last only 15 minutes and not much is accomplished."

Jeremy Ferguson, president of the Transportation Division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers, said in a statement earlier this week that "the ball is now in the railroads' court."

"They can settle this at the bargaining table," Ferguson added. "But, the railroad executives who constantly complain about government interference and regularly bad-mouth regulators and Congress now want Congress to do the bargaining for them."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Greta Thunberg leads climate march

Greta Thunberg Joins 630+ Young People in Landmark Climate Lawsuit Against Sweden

"The Swedish state fails to meet the constitutional requirement to promote sustainable development leading to a good environment for present and future generations," said the plaintiffs.

Julia Conley ·

Billionaire Warren Buffett rides in a golf cart in Idaho

One Day of Warren Buffett Wealth Gains Could Fund 15 Days of Paid Sick Leave for Rail Workers

"Buffett could avert a rail strike today by giving workers what they need: paid sick days," said Sen. Bernie Sanders' staff director. "That's how you give thanks."

Jake Johnson ·

Garment workers in Bangladesh take part in a protest

On Black Friday, Amazon Workers in 40+ Countries Strike and Protest 'Despicable' Treatment

"Instead of paying its workers fairly, its taxes in full, and for its damage to our environment, Amazon is squeezing every last drop it can from workers, communities, and the planet."

Jake Johnson ·

Kisha James speaks in Plymouth, Massachusetts

Indigenous People Push Back Against US 'Thanksgiving Mythology'

"We will not stop telling the truth about the Thanksgiving story and what happened to our ancestors," says Kisha James, whose grandfather founded the National Day of Mourning in 1970.

Jessica Corbett ·

UN Human Rights Council

UN Human Rights Council Launches Probe of Iran's Deadly Protest Repression

"Today's vote sends a clear message to the Iranian authorities that they can no longer commit crimes under international law without fear of consequences," said Amnesty International's Agnès Callamard.

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.