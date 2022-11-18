Thousands of Italian Students Declare 'No Meloni Day' to Protest Far-Right Government

Streets in cities and towns across Italy were filled Friday with university and high school students who marched against Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni\u0026#039;s plans for the country\u0026#039;s education system, saying the far-right leader and her fascist Brothers of Italy party are intent on discriminating against students.\r\n\r\nAfter a coalition formed by the Brothers of Italy and two other political parties won a snap election in September, Meloni announced the Italian Education Ministry would be renamed the Ministry of Education and Merit, leading critics, including many students, to express concern that the government will not serve the needs of all students.\r\n\r\nOrganizers of \u0022No Meloni Day\u0022 on Friday said they expected 100,000 students to take to the streets in cities including Rome and Milan, with the main demonstration in Rome including a march from Circo Massimo to the Ministry of Education and Merit in Trastevere.\r\n\r\nStudents painted their hands red and held banners reading, \u0022Against the Meloni government and merit school,\u0022 \u0022Merit is only propaganda,\u0022 and \u0022This is the demo of the discriminated.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCampus groups including the Union of Students and the Student Network organized the protests.\r\n\r\nAlice Beccari, communications manager of the Union of Students, told Rome-based news agency Adnkronos that they are fighting for five key demands: \u0022the right to study, integrated education instead of school-work alternation, psychological wellbeing, more representation, and more rights for students.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We are in the streets because we want to support public schools, which should be at the top of the list of thoughts of [the Italian government] given that they train the citizens of the future.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to Ansa, students are also critical of reports that the Meloni government may introduce \u0022streaming\u0022 in schools, separating students based on their skill levels, which \u0022is said to be against the Italian Constitution because it discriminates against some.\u0022\r\n\r\nOrganizers denounced alleged police brutality at a student protest at Sapienza University in Rome last month, where demonstrators had chanted \u0022Fascists, get out of Sapienza\u0022 while representatives from the Brothers of Italy spoke at an event. The police hit students with batons and video footage showed one protester being \u0022dragged and slammed into the ground,\u0022 according to Euronews.\r\n\r\n\u0022We have asked this new government to abandon the rhetoric of meritocracy and to try to think about a clear investment in the future of education in this country,\u0022\u0026nbsp;organizers told Wanted in Rome. \u0022To date, however, all we have received has been silence and beatings. Nobody speaks of schools and universities in the budget law that is just around the corner.\u0022\r\n\r\nCampaigners said they believe Italian schools will face budget cuts as Meloni focuses on an education system in which students and schools are \u0022rewarded\u0022 based mainly on merit.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are in the streets because we want to support public schools, which should be at the top of the list of thoughts of [the Italian government] given that they train the citizens of the future, and instead each time it is always the one that suffers the biggest cuts,\u0022 Micol, a student at Severi Correnti High School in Milan, told La Stampa.