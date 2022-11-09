'So Irresponsible': US Condemned for Warning Australia Against Joining Anti-Nuclear Treaty

Anti-nuclear weapons campaigners rebuked the Biden administration on Wednesday over its opposition to Australia\u0026#039;s newly announced voting position on the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which could signal the country\u0026#039;s willingness to sign on to the agreement.\r\n\r\n\u0022The TPNW offers the best chance for lasting global peace and security and a clear road map for nuclear disarmament.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs The Guardian reported, the U.S. Embassy in Canberra warned Australian officials that the Labour government\u0026#039;s decision to adopt an \u0022abstain\u0022 position regarding the treaty—after five years of opposing it—would obstruct Australia\u0026#039;s reliance on American nuclear forces in case of a nuclear attack on the country.\r\n\r\nAustralia\u0026#039;s ratification of the nuclear ban treaty, which currently has 91 signatories, \u0022would not allow for U.S. extended deterrence relationships, which are still necessary for international peace and security,\u0022 the embassy said.\r\n\r\nThe U.S. also claimed that if Prime Minister Anthony Albanese\u0026#039;s government ratifies the treaty it would reinforce \u0022divisions\u0022 around the world.\r\n\r\nAustralia \u0022should not face intimidation from so-called allies under the auspices of defense cooperation,\u0022 said Kate Hudson, general secretary of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament. \u0022The TPNW offers the best chance for lasting global peace and security and a clear road map for nuclear disarmament.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe TPNW prohibits the development, testing, stockpiling, use, and threats regarding the use of nuclear weapons.\r\n\r\nThe Australian chapter of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) noted that Albanese\u0026#039;s vocal support for achieving nuclear disarmament puts him in line with the majority of his constituents—while the U.S., as one of nine nuclear powers in the world, represents a small global minority.\r\n\r\nAccording to an Ipsos poll taken in March, 76% of Australians support the country signing and ratifying the treaty, while only 6% are opposed.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAlbanese has won praise from campaigners for his own anti-nuclear advocacy, with the prime minister recently telling The Australian that Russian President Vladimir Putin\u0026#039;s nuclear saber-rattling \u0022has reminded the world that the existence of nuclear weapons is a threat to global security and the norms we had come to take for granted.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Nuclear weapons are the most destructive, inhumane, and indiscriminate weapons ever created,\u0022 Albanese said in 2018 as he introduced a motion to commit the Labour Party to supporting the TPNW. \u0022Today we have an opportunity to take a step towards their elimination.\u0022\r\n\r\nLabour\u0026#039;s 2021 platform included a commitment to signing and ratifying the treaty \u0022after taking account\u0022 of factors including the development of \u0022an effective verification and enforcement architecture.\u0022\r\n\r\nAustralia\u0026#039;s decision to change its voting position comes as the U.S. is planning to deploy nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the country, where the weapons will be positioned close enough to strike China.\r\n\r\nGem Romuld, Australia director of ICAN, said in a statement that \u0022it\u0026#039;s no surprise the U.S. doesn\u0026#039;t want Australia to join the ban treaty but it will have to respect our right to take a humanitarian stance against these weapons.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The majority of nations recognize that \u0026#039;nuclear deterrence\u0026#039; is a dangerous theory that only perpetuates the nuclear threat and legitimizes the forever existence of nuclear weapons, an unacceptable prospect,\u0022 Romuld added.\r\n\r\nBeatrice Fihn, executive director of ICAN, called the U.S. embassy\u0026#039;s comments \u0022so irresponsible.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Using nuclear weapons is unacceptable, for Russia, for North Korea, and for the U.S., U.K., and all other states in the world,\u0022 said Fihn. \u0022There are no \u0026#039;responsible\u0026#039; nuclear armed states. These are weapons of mass destruction and Australia should sign the TPNW!\u0022