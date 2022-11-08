'What the Heck Is Going On!?' Bowman Says of Twitter Issues on Election Day

As Twitter\u0026#039;s new owner, billionaire Elon Musk, faces intense criticism for his handling of the social media giant and encouraging voters to support GOP congressional candidates, U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman on Tuesday revealed that he spent hours trying to post an Election Day video from his campaign account.\r\n\r\n\u0022Twitter not letting me post videos. This is crazy. Never happened before. What\u0026#039;s Elon doing?\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Why isn\u0026#039;t Twitter allowing me to tell people to vote Democrat. Is Elon on his BS right now?\u0022 the New York Democrat tweeted just before 6:40 am ET—swiftly adding, \u0022Oh this tweet was sent without a problem.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Twitter not letting me post videos. This is crazy. Never happened before. What\u0026#039;s Elon doing?\u0022 he said with a screenshot a few minutes later. The screenshot showed a Twitter notification that said: \u0022We\u0026#039;re sorry, we weren\u0026#039;t able to send your tweet. Would you like to retry or save this tweet in drafts?\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I swear this keeps happening. Is this happening to anyone else?\u0022 Bowman asked around 7:00 am. Roughly 20 minutes later, he\u0026nbsp;shared:\u0026nbsp; \u0022Still happening! Haven\u0026#039;t been able to post a video for over an hour. What the heck is going on!?\u0022\r\n\r\nNear 11:00 am, he tweeted: \u0022Ok I seem to have my video posting privileges back... Don\u0026#039;t understand why that took four hours.\u0022 However, a few hours later he added: \u0022False alarm. Still nothing.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;m literally getting this message all day while trying to share a 31-second video from my phone,\u0022 he later wrote with another screenshot. \u0022It\u0026#039;s never happened before. I am a Democratic candidate. Today is Election Day. What the heck is going on!?\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe progressive congressman\u0026#039;s troubles with Twitter came after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) had issues with her account last week following her use of the platform to criticize Musk—the richest person in the world, according to Forbes.\r\n\r\nOcasio-Cortez joined those slamming Musk\u0026#039;s plan to charge Twitter users $8 per month for a \u0022verified\u0022 account, a status signaled by a blue checkmark and typically used to confirm public figures such as politicians, journalists, celebrities, and business leaders are who they claim to be.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn addition to responding to Ocasio-Cortez\u0026#039;s tweet directly, Musk shared a screenshot highlighting the price of a sweatshirt in her online campaign merchandise store. The congresswoman responded by saying that her team \u0022respects working people\u0022 and urged the billionaire to \u0022try it sometime.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOcasio-Cortez took to Instagram to share that she was having issues with her Twitter account, saying in a video, \u0022So it turns out, we got under a certain little billionaire\u0026#039;s skin, because I made fun of his silly little plan to charge people for verification and priority placement.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe congresswoman then tweeted, \u0022Yo [Elon Musk] while I have your attention, why should people pay $8 just for their app to get bricked when they say something you don\u0026#039;t like?\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is what my app has looked like ever since my tweet upset you yesterday,\u0022 she added, posting a screenshot. \u0022What\u0026#039;s good? Doesn\u0026#039;t seem very free speechy to me.\u0022\r\n\r\nQuoting that tweet, actor and activist Mark Ruffalo encouraged Musk to \u0022get off Twitter.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nResponding to Ruffalo, Musk said, \u0022Hot take: not everything AOC says is [100%] accurate.\u0022\r\n\r\nMusk—whose drawn-out acquisition of Twitter has been blasted by some advocacy groups as a threat to democracy—took to his platform Monday to encourage \u0022independent-minded voters\u0022 to turn out on Tuesday for \u0022a Republican Congress, given that the presidency is Democratic,\u0022 claiming that \u0022shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAmong the critics of Musk\u0026#039;s call for voters to back Republican congressional candidates in the midterms was MSNBC legal commentator and University of Alabama law professor Joyce White Vance.\r\n\r\n\u0022I fundamentally disagree with this sentiment,\u0022 Vance wrote. \u0022I don\u0026#039;t get to vote for the national composition of Congress, I\u0026#039;m picking individuals in specific races to represent me. I try to pick the best person among the choices I have, regardless of party.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022But, if you agree with Elon, I think his balance of power approach only makes sense if both parties are committed to a constitutional republic where voters pick their leaders,\u0022 she added. \u0022If one party rejects the peaceful transfer of power, I\u0026#039;m going to vote against their candidates for the good of the country.\u0022