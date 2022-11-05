During Speech on Fascism and 'Creepy' GOP, a Direct Appeal to Texas Governor's Wife in the Audience

After he said what he had to say, that\u0026#039;s when \u0022it got wild.\u0022\r\n\r\nAuthor and political commentator Anand Giridharadas was about to deliver a speech touching on the ideas of democracy, freedom, and fascism at a gala event during the Texas Book Festival on Friday night when he learned that Cecilia Abbott, wife of the state\u0026#039;s Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, was in the audience.\r\n\r\n\u0022There is a word for a movement that seeks to steal vital freedoms, spread lies, fuel violence, and sabotage free elections. That word is fascism.\u0022\r\n\r\nJust days before the high-stakes midterm elections, Giridharadas—at the event in part to discuss his latest book,\u0026nbsp;The Persuaders: At the Front Lines of the Fight for Hearts, Minds, and Democracy—decided to add remarks with a direct appeal to the governor\u0026#039;s wife, specifically on the issue of abortion and women\u0026#039;s choice.\r\n\r\nStating that the word \u0022freedom\u0022 was something he \u0022thought was revered in Texas,\u0022 Giridharadas argued that the very idea of freedom was \u0022under threat today from small-hearted, cynical, and frankly, creepy leaders in this state who want to control your body and mind.\u0022\r\n\r\nFollowing applause, he continued by telling the Texas audience that \u0022at the top of that list\u0022 of leaders was \u0022your governor, Greg Abbott.\u0022\r\n\r\nGiridharadas then acknowledged he knew that Cecilia Abbott was in the banquet room, telling her it was \u0022an honor to have you here,\u0022 and that maybe she could convince her husband \u0022to leave other women\u0026#039;s bodies alone.\u0022\r\n\r\nWith that, larger applause and hollers rose up and a standing ovation ensued after he asked those in the room if they would \u0022like that message to be passed on to the governor\u0026#039;s residence tonight?\u0022 Watch:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Leave other women\u0026#039;s bodies alone!\u0022 Giridharadas repeated as people in the crowd could be heard loudly clapping and yelling \u0022Amen! Amen!\u0022\r\n\r\nIt was after this, he explained as he retold the story and shared video of the event in a Twitter thread on Saturday, that some fallout began when one donor in particular who supported the book festival financially accosted him for being out of line.\r\n\r\n\u0022A big donor who had invited Cecilia Abbott came up and berated me in front of a crowd for five minutes, even as virtually everyone else was so nice about it,\u0022 he described. \u0022The donor said she was pulling her donations to the festival. And that I was therefore hurting kids.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile Giridharadas said he pushed back against the donor who contended he wasn\u0026#039;t \u0022supposed to be political at galas and literacy events\u0022 by saying \u0022I\u0026#039;m always political\u0022 and that maybe it was not what he said but someone pulling donations that might end up \u0022hurting kids\u0022—he also explained that most of the people in attendance said they welcomed what he had done.\r\n\r\n\u0022I want to thank each and every Texan who came up to me afterward last night and said, \u0026#039;No one does this in polite society in Texas, but we need to,\u0026#039;\u0022 Giridharadas said in his post. \u0022There were more than I can remember... [more] aging white guys than I can count thanked me for standing up for women.\u0022\r\n\r\nTo anyone who suggests that, even if right, he broke an unwritten \u0022code of civility\u0022 for speaking out and putting Cecilia Abbott and Gov. Abbott on the spot, Giridharadas said he wanted to be clear: \u0022I reject that code.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If you\u0026#039;re more offended by a speech than by the theft of fundamental rights from women, that\u0026#039;s on you,\u0022 he said.\r\n\r\n\u0022Above all,\u0022 he concluded, \u0022thank you to the women in the room, and the men who love them, who stood and made me not alone as I sent my message to Gov. Abbott. None of us is alone. So if you see something, say something, even if it wasn\u0026#039;t in your original script.\u0022\r\n\r\nThough not captured in the video, the text of the prepared speech posted online by Giridharadas states, \u0022There is a word for a movement that seeks to steal vital freedoms, spread lies, fuel violence, and sabotage free elections\u0022—all a clear reference to Gov. Abbott and his Republican Party.\r\n\r\n\u0022That word,\u0022 it says, \u0022is fascism.\u0022