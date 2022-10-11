Thousands in Haiti Protest Government Call for Foreign Military Intervention

Amid a multi-pronged humanitarian crisis, thousands of people in Haiti have taken to the streets of the capital Port-au-Prince and other cities to protest the government\u0026#039;s recent request for foreign military assistance to curb gang-related violence.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is unconstitutional and an act against the demands of the Haitian people.\u0022\r\n\r\nDemonstrators in the capital on Monday expressed opposition to a potential \u0022foreign occupation\u0022 and demanded the resignation of de facto Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who on Friday asked \u0022Haiti\u0026#039;s international partners\u0022 to help with \u0022the immediate deployment of a specialized armed force, in sufficient quantity\u0022 to stop the \u0022criminal actions\u0022 of armed gangs throughout the country.\r\n\r\nPolice responded to the demonstrations by firing tear gas. Several people were shot and at least one person was killed during the rallies and ensuing crackdown.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is a crime perpetrated by the police,\u0022 an unnamed protester told Agence France Press. \u0022This young girl posed no threat. She was killed expressing her desire to live in dignity.\u0022\r\n\r\nAnother protester said that \u0022we certainly need help to develop our country, but we don\u0026#039;t need boots [on the ground].\u0022 If other nations were to send troops, they would be \u0022interfering in the internal affairs of Haiti,\u0022 the person said, adding that the government had \u0022no legitimacy to ask for military assistance.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGang violence in Haiti has escalated since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse—which was quickly followed by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 2,200 people and destroyed or damaged thousands of buildings—created a vacuum of political leadership and increased socio-economic instability on the island.\r\n\r\nHenry\u0026#039;s request for foreign military intervention comes as battles between more than 150 armed gangs for control of key roads and neighborhoods have effectively paralyzed the nation\u0026#039;s economy.\r\n\r\nNearly a month ago, \u0022one of the country\u0026#039;s most powerful gangs surrounded a key fuel terminal in the capital of Port-au-Prince, preventing the distribution of some 10 million gallons of diesel and gasoline and more than 800,000 gallons of kerosene stored on site,\u0022 Al Jazeera reported. The blockade has also triggered shortages of potable water and forced hospitals to shut down amid a deadly resurgence of cholera, which is hitting prisoners especially hard.\r\n\r\nMartin Griffiths, the head of humanitarian relief at the United Nations, called for emergency lifesaving funding on Saturday, warning that if the disease is not contained, it could lead to \u0022cataclysmic levels of despair for the people of Haiti.\u0022\r\n\r\nAgainst this backdrop, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday called for the body\u0026#039;s Security Council to urgently consider \u0022options for enhanced security support to Haiti.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Any sustainable solution to Haiti\u0026#039;s problems needs to come from within.\u0022\r\n\r\nHowever, Al Jazeera reported, \u0022many Haitians have rejected the idea of another international intervention, noting that U.N. peacekeepers were accused of sexual assault and sparked a cholera epidemic more than a decade ago that killed nearly 10,000 people.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn the words of Port-au-Prince resident Josue Merilein, \u0022It is unconstitutional and an act against the demands of the Haitian people.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn his proposal to the Security Council, Guterres cited the need to secure \u0022the free movement of water, fuel, food, and medical supplies from main ports and airports to communities and healthcare facilities.\u0022\r\n\r\nBut humanitarian groups in Haiti warn that bringing in foreign troops risks intensifying the violence plaguing the country and provides no long-term solutions to the root causes of myriad ongoing crises.\r\n\r\n\u0022Our immediate reaction, as a medical organization, is that this means more bullets, more injuries, and more patients,\u0022 Benoît Vasseur, the leader of Doctors Without Borders\u0026#039; mission in Haiti, told The Guardian on Sunday. \u0022We are afraid there will be a lot of bloodshed.\u0022\r\n\r\nOne of the world\u0026#039;s poorest countries, Haiti has been oppressed for more than two hundred years by imperial forces—including exploitative economic arrangements, overt military interventions, and covert political interference led by the United States—since its inhabitants ousted French colonizers and enslavers and established the Western Hemisphere\u0026#039;s second democratic republic in 1804.\r\n\r\n\u0022We have had foreign intervention in 1915, 1994, 2004 and yet here we are again today in the same situation,\u0022 said Louis-Henri Mars, the director of Haitian peacebuilding non-profit Lakou Lapè. \u0022Every time there\u0026#039;s intervention the same system stays in place.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a Saturday statement, the U.S. State Department said that Washington and its allies are reviewing the Haitian government\u0026#039;s request to \u0022determine how we can increase our support to help address Haiti\u0026#039;s fuel shortage and security constraints.\u0022\r\n\r\nOne day earlier, Canada\u0026#039;s foreign ministry released a joint statement declaring that 19 of the members of the Organization of American States (OAS)—which has conducted several anti-democratic interventions in Haiti—are committed to helping the country \u0022overcome\u0022 its \u0022complex security challenges.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Jake Johnston, senior research associate at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, pointed out on social media, OAS Secretary-General Luis Almagro said last Thursday that he urged Haiti during an OAS meeting to request support from an \u0022international security force\u0022—one day before Henry officially did so.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBocchit Edmond, Haiti\u0026#039;s ambassador to the U.S., told Reuters on Monday that \u0022we wish to see our neighbors like the United States, like Canada, take the lead and move fast\u0022 to confront the gangs.\r\n\r\n\u0022There is a really big threat over the head of the prime minister,\u0022 Edmond said. \u0022If nothing is done quickly, there is a risk of another head of state [being] killed in Haiti.\u0022\r\n\r\nMoïse, who was backed by the U.S. and ruled by decree after dissolving the Haitian parliament in early 2020, named Henry as Haiti\u0026#039;s next prime minister just two days before he was murdered. Following a brief power struggle with then-Prime Minister Claude Joseph, Henry assumed office once the U.S. and the so-called \u0022Core Group\u0022 threw their support behind him.\r\n\r\nProtests against Henry—who is serving in an interim capacity after he indefinitely delayed the November 2021 election, citing growing disorder—erupted last month when his unpopular government announced an end to fuel subsidies.\r\n\r\n\u0022Any sustainable solution to Haiti\u0026#039;s problems needs to come from within,\u0022 an unnamed aid official in Port-au-Prince told The Guardian.\r\n\r\nIn a letter sent to U.S. President Joe Biden last Thursday, one day before Haiti\u0026#039;s government requested foreign military intervention, 13 members of Congress, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), made the same argument.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are writing to express our concern about the lack of progress in establishing a Haitian government that is consistent with the Haitian constitution and has the backing of the Haitian people,\u0022 the lawmakers wrote.\r\n\r\nThere are \u0022several steps that the U.S. government can take to clear the way for the Haitian people to end the current impasse and realize their democratic aspirations,\u0022 they added. \u0022There is no time for delay.\u0022