Global Index Shows Governments Unleashed 'Inequality Explosion' During Pandemic

Cuts to key social services combined with a failure to raise taxes on the wealthy and large corporations throughout the Covid-19 pandemic has unleashed a global \u0022inequality explosion,\u0022 according to a new index published Tuesday.\r\n\r\nProduced by Oxfam and Development Finance International (DFI), The Commitment to Reducing Inequality Index 2022 finds that most governments are doing little to combat income and wealth inequities that have become even more extreme during the coronavirus crisis, which has disproportionately impacted poor nations.\r\n\r\n\u0022Most governments have completely failed to take the steps needed to counter the inequality explosion created by Covid-19.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Despite the biggest global health emergency in a century, half of low- and lower-middle-income countries cut health spending during the pandemic,\u0022 the report notes, with many poor nations forced into austerity by their massive debt burdens.\r\n\r\n\u0022Despite widespread destitution caused by the pandemic, half of the countries tracked by the [inequality index] actually cut social protection spending, and 70% cut education spending,\u0022 the report adds. \u0022Despite big losses in tax revenue and huge increases in the wealth of the richest people and corporations during the pandemic, 143 countries out of 161 failed to increase taxation of the richest people, and 11 countries inexcusably cut taxes on rich people.\u0022\r\n\r\nAmong the countries that have cut taxes for the richest during the pandemic are Armenia, Barbados, and Croatia, the report observes.\r\n\r\nOxfam and DFI note that the refusal to hike taxes on billionaire and corporate pandemic profiteers during the deadly Covid-19 emergency stands in stark contrast to government actions during past times of crisis.\r\n\r\n\u0022During World War Two,\u0022 the report notes, \u0022the United States pushed up tax rates on the richest people to over 90%, to help pay for the war effort, and taxes were also levied on the excessive windfall profits of corporates.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe new research ranks the U.S. 28th among 161 world governments on its commitment to reducing inequality (CRI) index. Norway was ranked first due to its strong welfare system and labor protections.\r\n\r\nGabriela Bucher, Oxfam International\u0026#039;s executive director, said the index overall makes clear that \u0022most governments have completely failed to take the steps needed to counter the inequality explosion created by Covid-19.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022They ripped away public services when people needed them most,\u0022 Bucher added, \u0022and instead left billionaires and big corporations off the hook to reap record profits.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile there\u0026#039;s much to lament about nations\u0026#039; pandemic-era economic policies, Bucher said that \u0022there is some good news of valiant governments from the Caribbean to Asia bucking this trend, taking strong steps to keep inequality in check.\u0022\r\n\r\nOxfam highlighted several examples:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tCosta Rica put up its top income tax by 10%, and New Zealand by 6%;\r\n\tThe Occupied Palestinian Territory increased its social spending from 37 to 47% of its entire budget; and\r\n\tBarbados introduced a comprehensive set of laws to improve women\u0026#039;s labor rights, and the Maldives introduced its first national minimum wage.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe new research was released as government finance ministers gathered in Washington, D.C. for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank\u0026#039;s week-long annual meeting, a gathering of elites that comes amid worsening costs-of-living crises mounting fears of a global recession induced by central banks\u0026#039; aggressive interest rate hikes.\r\n\r\n\u0022Inequality is a policy choice, governments must stop putting the richest first, and ordinary people last.\u0022\r\n\r\nOxfam and DFI, which are pushing for higher taxes on the rich and corporations to help bolster spending on critical social services, argued Tuesday that \u0022economic inequality and poverty in poor countries are further exacerbated by the IMF’s insistence on new austerity measures to reduce debts and budget deficits.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The debate has catastrophically shifted from how we deal with the economic fallout of Covid-19 to how we reduce debt through brutal public spending cuts and pay freezes,\u0022 warned DFI director Matthew Martin. \u0022With the help of IMF, the world is sleepwalking into measures that will increase inequality further.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We need to wake up and learn the lessons; preventing huge increases in inequality is completely practical, and common sense,\u0022 Martin said. \u0022Inequality is a policy choice, governments must stop putting the richest first, and ordinary people last.\u0022