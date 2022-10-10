UN Chief Decries 'Unacceptable Escalation of the War' in Ukraine

The head of the United Nations on Monday condemned the \u0022unacceptable escalation of the war\u0022 in Ukraine after Russia bombed Kyiv and other major cities, a far-reaching attack that Russian President Vladimir Putin said was launched in retaliation for a deadly blast that damaged a bridge to Crimea over the weekend.\r\n\r\n\u0022As always, civilians are paying the highest price.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The secretary-general is deeply shocked by today\u0026#039;s large-scale missile attacks by the armed forces of the Russian Federation on cities across Ukraine that reportedly resulted in widespread damage to civilian areas and led to dozens of people being killed and injured,\u0022 said a spokesperson for António Guterres, the U.N. chief.\r\n\r\n\u0022As always,\u0022 the spokesperson added, \u0022civilians are paying the highest price.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to Ukrainian authorities, at least 11 people were killed, dozens were injured, and many were left without power as a result of Russia\u0026#039;s latest wave of airstrikes, the most intense bombing in months as Ukraine continues to recapture swaths of territory.\r\n\r\nDuring a meeting of his security council on Monday, Putin insisted that the targets of the massive attack were military-related—a message echoed by Russia\u0026#039;s defense ministry. But press reports and video footage posted online indicate that Russia\u0026#039;s missile strikes inflicted significant damage on civilian areas, including a popular park in Kyiv.\r\n\r\n\u0022Though some missiles apparently targeted energy facilities, others struck civilian areas during the morning rush hour. One hit a playground in downtown Kyiv and another struck a central building of a local university,\u0022 the Associated Press reported. \u0022Witnesses said one missile landed in front of a bus.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAnalysts and peace advocates argued Monday that the war\u0026#039;s intensification in recent days and the complete absence of diplomatic negotiations are deeply alarming and heighten the prospects of a nuclear disaster.\r\n\r\n\u0022There are no winners in this situation,\u0022 Lindsey German of the United Kingdom-based Stop the War Coalition said in a statement. \u0022Stop the War has called for a cease-fire and peace negotiations from the start because we feared precisely this danger. We urgently need this war to stop before it spirals even further.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We are especially concerned about the potential of this turning into a nuclear conflict, with horrific consequences for the whole region,\u0022 German added. \u0022The British government should be urging peace not war.\u0022\r\n\r\nU.S. President Joe Biden, who has authorized billions of dollars in weapons and other military aid to Ukraine despite repeated warnings that such shipments are worsening the conflict, said in a statement that \u0022the United States strongly condemns Russia\u0026#039;s missile strikes today across Ukraine, including in Kyiv.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022These attacks killed and injured civilians and destroyed targets with no military purpose,\u0022 said Biden. \u0022These attacks only further reinforce our commitment to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.\u0022