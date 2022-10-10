'A Huge Deal': Major Rail Union Rejects White House-Brokered Contract Proposal

A union representing railroad maintenance and construction workers on Monday announced that its members have rejected the tentative agreement reached last month between unions and rail carriers, putting pressure on the carriers to offer a better deal to workers in order to avoid a nationwide strike in the coming weeks.\r\n\r\n\u0022The result of this vote indicates that there is a lot of work to do to establish goodwill and improve the morale that has been broken by the railroads\u0026#039; executives and Wall Street hedge fund managers.\u0022\r\n\r\nReporting a turnout of 11,845 members, the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED) said that 6,646 people had voted against ratifying the agreement and 5,100 had supported the deal, which was brokered last month with the help of the Biden administration\u0026#039;s Presidential Emergency Board. Ninety-nine ballots were returned blank or were voided due to user errors.\r\n\r\nThe tentative agreement reached last month would include one additional paid day off and permit workers to take unpaid days to receive medical care without being penalized by carriers\u0026#039; strict attendance policies—two key concessions from the companies, as railroad workers\u0026#039; unions had expressed deep dissatisfaction with attendance rules and a lack of any paid sick time.\r\n\r\nThe deal also would include a 24% pay raise between 2020 and 2024 and would freeze workers\u0026#039; monthly contributions for their healthcare plans.\r\n\r\nAfter the tentative agreement was reached on September 15, the railroad sector\u0026#039;s unions agreed not to strike as workers across the industry voted on the deal.\r\n\r\nNow, said the BMWED—the nation\u0026#039;s third-largest rail workers\u0026#039; union and a division of the Teamsters—on Monday, a work stoppage could begin as early as November 19, depending on the upcoming votes by other unions.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLabor Notes journalist Jonah Furman called the BMWED vote \u0022a huge deal,\u0022 as a strike by the union\u0026#039;s members \u0022would shut down the national rail freight system\u0022 by itself.\r\n\r\nThe last nationwide railway shutdown took place in 1992, when a single union voted against a contract agreement and went on strike.\r\n\r\nMonday\u0026#039;s announcement could potentially sway the members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET), which is also a Teamsters affiliate, and the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers-Transportation Division (SMART-TD)—two rail unions which have been negotiating a fair contract with carriers for several years and which will vote on the tentative deal in the coming weeks.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This thing ain\u0026#039;t over yet,\u0022 tweeted Jack Girard, a railroad worker. \u0022BMWED\u0026#039;s rejection will probably embolden SMART and BLET members who were on the fence.\u0022\r\n\r\nTony D. Cardwell, president of the BMWED, said in a statement that the vote signifies that despite U.S. President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s positive outlook following the tentative agreement—which earned the White House praise from the corporate media last month for helping the country avoid a strike and a major disruption to the economy—rail workers continue to be \u0022discouraged and upset with working conditions and compensation and hold their employer in low regard.\u0022\r\n\r\nRail carriers, as Common Dreams reported last month, have seen their profits soar in recent years as workers have labored without a contract, earning stagnant wages.\r\n\r\n\u0022Railroaders do not feel valued,\u0022 said Cardwell. \u0022The result of this vote indicates that there is a lot of work to do to establish goodwill and improve the morale that has been broken by the railroads\u0026#039; executives and Wall Street hedge fund managers.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The membership voted in record numbers on this tentative agreement, exhibiting that they are paying close attention and are engaged in the process,\u0022 Cardwell added. \u0022BMWED members are concerned with the direction of their employers and the mismanagement and greed in which they have consistently implemented, and are united in their resolve to improve their working conditions across the entire Class I rail network.\u0022\r\n\r\nWith the union rejecting the agreement, the BMWED entered a \u0022status quo\u0022 period Monday, with negotiators returning to the bargaining table with freight carriers.\r\n\r\n\u0022That status quo period will extend to five days after Congress reconvenes, which is currently set for November 14,\u0022 said the union, noting that if an agreement is not reached by then, workers could resort to \u0022self-help,\u0022 or a strike, on November 19 at the earliest.\r\n\r\nAn internal poll taken by SMART-TD after the tentative deal was reached showed that 78% of members wanted the union to reject the agreement \u0022and ultimately let Congress decide the National Rail Contract.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe vote announced Monday shows that BMWED \u0022members are fed up with the carriers\u0026#039; abusive work practices,\u0022 said the grassroots movement Teamsters for the Democratic Union, and are \u0022ready to demand more.\u0022