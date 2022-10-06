'Flying Blind': Analysis Shows World's Biggest Polluters Hide Climate-Related Financial Risks

A new report out Thursday shows how a majority of the world\u0026#039;s largest corporate polluters are not just misleading the public about their commitments to climate action, but also failing to disclose how climate risks are impacting their finances.\r\n\r\nCarbon Tracker, which assesses how fossil fuel companies are financially adapting to the climate emergency, revealed in Still Flying Blind: The Absence of Climate Risk in Financial Reporting that 98% of 134 companies did not show that they\u0026#039;d considered the impact of climate matters when compiling yearly financial statements.\r\n\r\nThe companies assessed in the report include BP, Shell, and National Grid, and are collectively responsible for 80% of corporate industrial greenhouse gas emissions.\r\n\r\nThe report comes a year after Carbon Tracker first assessed corporate polluters\u0026#039; disclosures regarding climate issues.\r\n\r\n\u0022Although most companies analyzed in Still Flying Blind had net-zero targets or ambitions, 98% of companies did not align the information in their financial statements with achieving these goals.\u0022\r\n\r\nLast year, the group reported on 107 companies and their auditors, finding that 70% of corporations failed to disclose climate-related risks.\r\n\r\nIn this year\u0026#039;s report, none of the companies \u0022provided all of the information required by the relevant standards or requested by investors,\u0022 said\u0026nbsp;Barbara Davidson, Carbon Tracker\u0026#039;s head of accounting, audit, and disclosure, \u0022even after adjusting for changes in the methodology since last year and despite some improvements in disclosure.\u0022\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022This is despite the fact that most companies operate across a range of high emitting sectors including oil and gas, mining, transportation, and industrials,\u0022 she added. \u0022When companies don\u0026#039;t take climate-related matters into account, their financial statements may include overstated assets, understated liabilities, and overstated profits.\u0022\r\n\r\nGlobal regulators have called on corporations to disclose to investors the risk of continuing to produce or use fossil fuels rather than shifting to renewable energy, as climate scientists and energy experts have said they must to avoid the worst impacts of the climate emergency. Such disclosures could help drive money toward endeavors to meet the net-zero emissions target of the Paris climate agreement.\r\n\r\n\u0022Although most companies analyzed in Still Flying Blind had net-=zero targets or ambitions, 98% of companies did not align the information in their financial statements with achieving these goals,\u0022 said Carbon Tracker.\r\n\r\nThe report also found that in 96% of cases, auditors of the companies did not appear to have considered \u0022the impact of emissions reduction targets, changes to regulations, or declining demand for company products, for example, when auditing these companies.\u0022 None of the auditors of the 46 U.S.-based companies provided evidence that they considered climate impacts in their audits.\r\n\r\nOne auditor—Deloitte—highlighted inconsistencies in BP\u0026#039;s reporting, and five auditors partially met requirements set by Climate Action 100+, an investor-led initiative that aims to ensure corporate emitters are taking necessary climate action.\r\n\r\nOnly eight of the companies—6%—earned \u0022partial\u0022 scores by satisfying at least one of the seven metrics set by Climate Action 100+.\r\n\r\nCarbon Tracker noted that three companies, including natural resource firm Glencore, did disclose \u0022relevant climate sensitivities, such as commodity prices used to test for impairments.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Glencore\u0026#039;s financial statements are particularly illuminating,\u0022 said Rob Schuwerk, U.S. executive director of Carbon Tracker.\r\n\r\nIn the event that net-zero emissions are achieved by 2050, Glencore \u0022would have to write down virtually all the value of its thermal coal assets,\u0022 said Schuwerk. \u0022How many more company balance sheets carry similar risks?\u0022