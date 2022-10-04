Trump Turns to SCOTUS Over Mar-a-Lago Docs, But 'It Won't Stop DOJ'

Former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s legal team on Tuesday escalated the battle over classified documents seized by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents from his Florida residence to the U.S. Supreme Court.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is what good lawyers who are stuck do to appease bad clients.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe ex-president\u0026#039;s new filing asks the high court to ensure that over 100 classified documents—among various materials seized by agents who executed a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago in August—are part of a special master review ordered by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee.\r\n\r\nThe emergency request follows a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit unanimously siding with the Department of Justice (DOJ) last month, enabling federal investigators to use the seized classified documents in an ongoing criminal probe.\r\n\r\nTrump\u0026#039;s appeal to the Supreme Court—to which he appointed Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett—notably only requests that the special master, Judge Raymond Dearie, review the documents, and does not seek to limit the investigation.\r\n\r\nThe new filing argues that \u0022the 11th Circuit lacked jurisdiction to review the special master order, which authorized the review of all materials seized from President Trump\u0026#039;s residence, including documents bearing classification markings.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nUniversity of Texas at Austin law professor and CNN analyst Steve Vladeck said in a series of tweets Tuesday that the request is \u0022not entirely laughable\u0022 but \u0022I nevertheless think that it\u0026#039;s both (1) doomed to fail; and (2) unlikely to accomplish much even if it succeeds.\u0022\r\n\r\nVladeck suggested that Trump\u0026#039;s argument likely fails on the merits, \u0022but emergency relief is (supposed to be) about more than the merits. To vacate a lower court stay, Trump also has to show that the stay is causing him irreparable harm (harm that justifies SCOTUS\u0026#039;s emergency intervention, rather than waiting for a later plenary appeal).\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022And this is what\u0026#039;s most conspicuously absent from his application: any argument about how the stay, by itself, is harming Trump in a way that can\u0026#039;t be ameliorated later,\u0022 he continued. \u0022Without meeting that criteria, Trump can\u0026#039;t make out the procedural case for the relief he\u0026#039;s seeking.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile predicting that the court will reject his request, Vladeck stressed that \u0022what Trump is asking for is very modest. Even if he wins, it won\u0026#039;t stop DOJ from doing anything.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe expert added that \u0022this is what good lawyers who are stuck do to appease bad clients: The jurisdictional argument is narrow, technical, and nonfrivolous. It\u0026#039;s a way of filing something in the Supreme Court without going all the way to crazytown and/or acting unethically.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That point reinforces the big takeaway: This is a very specific and narrow request by Trump the merits of which turn on a technical jurisdictional question, but which runs into fatal procedural obstacles long before that. It\u0026#039;s not laughable, but only because it\u0026#039;s small,\u0022 he said.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe twice-impeached ex-president \u0022has had decidedly mixed success in earlier efforts to keep his presidential and business records from law enforcement officials and congressional investigators,\u0022 The New York Times noted Tuesday.\r\n\r\nFor example, as the newspaper reported:\r\n\r\n\r\nIn January, the Supreme Court refused his request to block the release of White House records held by the National Archives concerning the January 6 attack on the Capitol, effectively rejecting his claim of executive privilege. The court let stand an appeals court ruling that Mr. Trump\u0026#039;s desire to maintain the confidentiality of presidential communications was outweighed by the need for a full accounting of the attack.\r\n\r\nOnly Justice Clarence Thomas noted a dissent. It later emerged that his wife, Virginia Thomas, had sent a barrage of text messages to the Trump White House urging efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Experts in legal ethics said that Justice Thomas\u0026#039;s connection to the case should have prompted him to disqualify himself from it.\r\n\r\n\r\nNotably, Trump\u0026#039;s new request first goes to Thomas—though he may refer it to the full court.\r\n\r\nAcknowledging that the right-wing justice will be the first to weigh in, Vladeck said that \u0022for as cynical as I know many people have become, I don\u0026#039;t see a universe in which he grants it by himself rather than allowing the full court to resolve it. And even if he does, the full court can overrule him.\u0022