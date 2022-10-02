Brazil Votes Live: Lula Wins the First Round Over Far-Right Bolsonaro; Runoff Oct. 30

BREAKING NEWS - Check back for updates\r\n\r\nBrazil’s presidential race will need to go to an October 30th second round after former president\u0026nbsp;Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva\u0026nbsp;fell short of the 50%+1 he needed to avoid a run-off with extremist incumbent\u0026nbsp;Jair Bolsonaro.\r\n\r\nBrazilians voted Sunday in a historic presidential election, with leftist front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who led\u0026nbsp;in the pre-election polls,\u0026nbsp;winning but still short of the 50% he needed to avoid a runoff election.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThere are fears the far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro will not accept a defeat after he\u0026nbsp;warned that he will only leave office if he\u0026#039;s \u0022killed, jailed, or victorious\u0022 and has\u0026nbsp;called on his base to \u0022go to war\u0022 if the vote is \u0022stolen.\u0022\r\n\r\nBolsonaro took an early lead as results started coming in but\u0026nbsp;in 2014, when Lula\u0026#039;s leftist party\u0026nbsp;last won a presidential election, it only took the lead after two hours of vote counting. Results from Brazil’s poorer northeast, Lula\u0026#039;s stronghold, take longer to be counted.\r\n\r\nLula eventually took the lead when 70.00% of the vote was counted.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWith 98.04% of the vote counted at 8:45pm EDT:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nWith\u0026nbsp;70.00% of the vote counted at 7:02pm EDT:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nEARLIER: With 63.45% of the vote counted at 6:54pm EDT:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nEARLIER: With 46.46% of the vote counted at 6:35pm EDT:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLula went into Sunday ahead of Bolsonaro\u0026nbsp;in pre-election polls with 50 percent to 36 percent, according to the final poll from the Datafolha institute.\r\n\r\nTo win outright and avoid a runoff on October 30th: 50% + 1 votes are needed.\r\n\r\nPolls closed at 5:00pm local time (20.00 GMT) or 4:00pm EST.\r\n\r\nOfficial results can be found here: latest Brazil Election Results