Highland Park Victims Sue Gun-Maker, Stores Over Negligence and Deceptive Practices

Calling this summer\u0026#039;s Independence Day parade massacre in Highland Park, Illinois \u0022predictable and preventable,\u0022 the families of three people who were killed joined several people who were injured in filing a lawsuit against several parties, including gun-maker Smith \u0026amp; Wesson, on Wednesday.\r\n\r\nAlong with the company—which plaintiffs argue violated a consumer protection law—the families and victims sued online retailer Bud\u0026#039;s Gun Shop, local gun store Red Dot Arms, shooting suspect Robert Crimo III, and Robert Crimo, Jr., the suspect\u0026#039;s father.\r\n\r\nThe \u0022shooter was the type of a young consumer susceptible to Smith \u0026amp; Wesson\u0026#039;s deceptive and unfair marketing, and was enabled by his father,\u0022 reads the lawsuit.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe two gun stores should not have sold Crimo—who also faces criminal charges—the Smith \u0026amp; Wesson firearm he is accused of using, the lawsuit argues, as his billing address clearly showed he lived in Highland Park, where assault weapons are prohibited.\r\n\r\n\u0022You don\u0026#039;t expect to go to your child\u0026#039;s first parade and leave with something other than happy memories, but instead, I left with shrapnel permanently lodged in my body.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe families also argue that Crimo\u0026#039;s father \u0022enabled the shooter\u0026#039;s thirst for violence by sponsoring his [Firearm Owners Identification] application, despite his knowledge that the shooter was disturbed and threatened violence.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to Brady Legal, one of the firms representing the plaintiffs, Smith \u0026amp; Wesson should be held \u0022liable for unlawful marketing and advertising of its M\u0026amp;P 15 assault rifle,\u0022 which Crimo allegedly used to kill seven people and wound 48 people on July 4th.\r\n\r\n\u0022Smith \u0026amp; Wesson\u0026#039;s marketing campaigns specifically targeted adolescents, who are drawn to the risk-taking associated with militaristic weapons and combat missions, such as young players of violent first-person shooter video games like Call of Duty, which prominently features variants of the weapons designed and manufactured by Smith \u0026amp; Wesson,\u0022 said Brady Legal.\r\n\r\nThe lawsuit argues the company is guilty of violating the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Practices Act by promising prospective gun buyers that they can \u0022experience real-life first-person shooting with the Smith \u0026amp; Wesson M\u0026amp;P rifle\u0022 and \u0022experience more adrenaline\u0022 with their products.\r\n\r\nElizabeth Turnipseed, the lead plaintiff in the suit, was shot while attending the parade with her husband and three-year-old daughter. A bullet hit her major organs and her injuries \u0022will require lifelong medical treatment.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022You don\u0026#039;t expect to go to your child\u0026#039;s first parade and leave with something other than happy memories, but instead, I left with shrapnel permanently lodged in my body,\u0022 said Turnipseed. \u0022This lawsuit will hopefully keep other families and other communities from suffering the same way that we and the Highland Park community have suffered.\u0022\r\n\r\nVictims of a synagogue shooting in Poway, California in 2019 also sued Smith \u0026amp; Wesson over its advertising practices; that case is still underway. Gun manufacturer Remington settled a similar case with the families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, agreeing to pay a reported $73 million.\r\n\r\nThrough such lawsuits, Erin Davis, senior counsel for trial and appellate litigation at Brady, told Vanity Fair, \u0022products get safer, marketing stops being deceptive, and the gun industry will stop profiting off of loss of life.\u0022