Florida Told to Brace for Deadly Impact as Ian Expected to Become Category 4 Hurricane

Government officials and extreme weather experts on Tuesday warned Floridians to brace for impact from Ian, the first hurricane to threaten the Tampa Bay area in a century and the latest in what scientists say will be an era of more frequent and stronger storms due to the climate emergency.\r\n\r\n\u0022If you\u0026#039;re good at prayer put Tampa on your list—the worst-case scenarios for Ian are haunting.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Ian\u0026#039;s eye passed over the northern coast of Cuba—where the Category 3 storm left around a million people without electricity—the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said that \u0022life-threatening storm surge looks increasingly likely along much of the [Florida] west coast where a storm surge warning is in effect, with the highest risk from Fort Myers to the Tampa Bay region. Listen to advice given by local officials and follow evacuation orders.\u0022\r\n\r\nHurricane and tropical storm warnings and watches were in effect throughout nearly all of Florida and as far north as South Carolina as Ian moved into the Gulf of Mexico, with local weather reports forecasting the storm will intensify into a Category 4—the second-strongest classification on the Saffir-Simpson scale, which is based on wind speed. Ian is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 storm somewhere between Tampa and Fort Meyers on Wednesday afternoon.\r\n\r\nBill McKibben, co-founder of the climate action group 350.org, tweeted: \u0022If you\u0026#039;re good at prayer put Tampa on your list—the worst-case scenarios for Ian are haunting. Too much heat in the ocean!\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nClimatologist Michael E. Mann is likewise \u0022worried about [the] worst-case scenario with Ian.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Tampa\u0026#039;s long been [a] sitting duck for catastrophic storm surge and has dodged several bullets,\u0022 he tweeted. \u0022Might not be so lucky this time.\u0022\r\n\r\nPredicted storm surges ranged from 2-4 feet in the Keys and north of the Anclote River along Florida\u0026#039;s Gulf of Mexico coast to 8-12 feet in the Tampa Bay area. Additionally, NOAA warned people along the Atlantic coast from just south of Cape Canaveral to Long Bay in South Carolina to prepare for possible storm surges of 1-4 feet, depending on the area.\r\n\r\nThe last time the Tampa Bay area took a direct hit from a hurricane, the year was 1921 and the population was a little over 100,000. Today, more than three million people live in the nation\u0026#039;s 18th-largest metropolitan area, raising fears regarding the readiness of a populace unaccustomed to hurricanes. Those concerns have been amplified amid reports that Hurricane Fiona caught communities from storm-seasoned Puerto Rico to Canada off guard in recent days.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThose at particular risk include elderly people—especially those with electric-powered medical devices—and the unhoused, whose population has surged along with area rent prices during the Covid-19 pandemic.\r\n\r\nEven if the area dodges yet another proverbial bullet and avoids the worst of Ian, rising sea levels caused by global heating mean local waters are projected to rise by as much as 2.5 feet by 2050 and by as much as eight feet by century\u0026#039;s end, according to the Tampa Bay Climate Science Advisory Panel.\r\n\r\n\u0022Make no mistake,\u0022 National Ocean Service Director Nicole LeBoeuf said in an interview with WUSF earlier this year, \u0022sea level rise is upon us.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBeginning in January, the Tampa Bay Times published a series of articles on the region\u0026#039;s warmer, wetter future. One of the articles warned that it won\u0026#039;t take the \u0022perfect storm\u0022 to wreak chaos throughout the area.\r\n\r\n\u0022What\u0026#039;s going to be the Achilles\u0026#039; heel of Tampa, what is going to really surprise Tampa, is not a [Category] 5,\u0022 National Hurricane Center storm surge specialist Jamie Rhome said, but rather \u0022a big, sloppy Category 1 or 2.\u0022