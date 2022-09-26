'Climate Change Is the Asteroid,' Say Critics of NASA Earth Defense Mission

Critics of a NASA planetary defense mission said this week that instead of spending hundreds of millions of dollars learning how to manage the infinitesimal danger of Earth-bound asteroids, the government should focus on tackling the immediate—and ever-worsening—threat of climate catastrophe.\r\n\r\n\u0022Climate change is a thousands of times greater problem and must be addressed.\u0022\r\n\r\nHurtling through space at 14,000 miles per hour, NASA\u0026#039;s $330 million Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft—DART, for short—successfully impacted the small asteroid Dimorphos on Monday evening. DART\u0026#039;s cameras recorded the collision, whose effects won\u0026#039;t be known until ground-based telescopes conduct new observations.\r\n\r\nWhile dinosaur fossils are an irrefutable reminder of the destructive potential posed by rocks from outer space, most astronomers agree that the risk of a catastrophic collision is negligible—as opposed to the accelerating climate emergency.\r\n\r\n\u0022Climate change is the asteroid coming straight for us,\u0022 wrote Twitter user @Ecowarriorrs.\r\n\r\nThat was also the message of last year\u0026#039;s hit climate denial satire film Don\u0026#039;t Look Up, although politicians and pundits in the movie mostly ignore the comet hurtling toward Earth instead of trying to destroy it, at least until a billionaire businessman discovers it contains a fortune in rare earth minerals.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022No asteroid \u0026gt;1 km in diameter can impact Earth any time in the next few hundred years,\u0022 tweeted planetary astronomer Michael Busch. \u0022But climate change is a thousands of times greater problem and must be addressed.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile NASA climate scientist Peter Kalmus said that \u0022it\u0026#039;s great that NASA is testing the ability to deflect an asteroid or comet if necessary,\u0022 the activist researcher added that \u0022the actual clear and present danger to humanity is of course Earth breakdown from burning fossil fuels.\u0022\r\n\r\nBritish cultural consultant William Norris wrote on Twitter, \u0022Got to love that we\u0026#039;re trialing a way of diverting \u0026#039;killer asteroids,\u0026#039; a very unlikely threat to our future, while basically ignoring an actual, happening now, quite-possibly-will-wipe-humanity-out threat in the form of climate change.\u0022