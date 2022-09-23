Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Charles Koch

Billionaire Charles Koch stands for a portrait on August 3, 2015 in Dana Point, California. (Photo: Patrick T. Fallon for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Koch Network Showers Fascist Election Deniers With Campaign Cash Ahead of Midterms

"His choice is not unlike the choices that most German industrialists made in the Weimar Republic," one critic said of billionaire Charles Koch.

Jake Johnson

Campaign finance data compiled by the watchdog OpenSecrets shows that the powerful and deep-pocketed Koch network has spent more than $1 million supporting Republican congressional candidates who attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election, adding to the tens of millions that corporate PACs have funneled to election deniers since the January 6 attack.

Citing OpenSecrets figures, The Guardian reported Friday that Koch Industries—an oil and gas giant controlled by billionaire Charles Koch—"boasts a corporate PAC that has donated $607,000 to the campaigns or leadership PACs of 52 election deniers since January 2021, making Koch's PAC the top corporate funder of members who opposed the election results."

"Separately," the newspaper added, "Americans for Prosperity Action, to which Koch has donated $6 million, has spent almost $20 million on ads and other communications, much of which has gone to support some election deniers running for the Senate and House, plus Senate candidates who tried to help Trump reverse the 2020 election results or who have raised doubts about its outcome."

OpenSecrets data shows that the Koch Industries PAC has donated $215,000 to Rep. Steve Scalise's (R-La.) campaign committee this election cycle. Scalise was one of 147 GOP members of Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results just hours after a mob of Trump supporters stormed and ransacked the U.S. Capitol.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), an election denier and a top ally of the fossil fuel industry, has also received Koch Industries cash in the run-up to the November midterms.

The Guardian noted that Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.), a U.S. Senate candidate, has "benefited from almost $3.1 million that AFP Action has spent to help him win the seat of the retiring senator Richard Burr."

Budd voted against certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 victory in Pennsylvania.

"When the only elected officials who will carry your political water are proto-fascists, what is one to do?" asked Jerry Taylor, a former vice president at the Cato Institute, a right-wing group that Charles Koch co-founded and has bankrolled over the years—though the two sides have feuded in the past.

"This self-proclaimed voice of freedom and liberty has apparently decided that advancing the public policies he desires is more important than democracy," Taylor told The Guardian. "His choice is not unlike the choices that most German industrialists made in the Weimar Republic."

A recent analysis by the watchdog Accountable.US found that Fortune 500 companies and trade groups have donated around $25 million to election deniers since last January.

"Companies that claim to support democracy but fail to align their political spending with their stated values need to make it clear to their customers, shareholders, and own employees that they value something much more—having political influence over lawmakers no matter how destructive their views," said Lindsey Melki, a spokesperson for Accountable.US.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Sen. Bernie Sanders

Passing Manchin Deal Is the 'Last Thing Congress Should Do,' Says Sanders

The senator is circulating a "dear colleague" letter arguing that it's time for lawmakers "to tell the fossil fuel industry that their short-term profits are not more important than the future of our planet."

Jessica Corbett ·

Africa climate protests

Rallies Across Africa Demand Global Action, Climate Justice Ahead of UN Summit

"The urgency of the climate crisis cannot be understated, particularly here in Africa, which is the region most vulnerable to climate impacts," said one campaigner.

Brett Wilkins ·

Paid-Leave-Getty

80% of US Voters Want Congress to Enact National Paid Family Leave: Poll

"Paid family and medical leave is a critical support that families need, it is what Americans want, and it is what they deserve," said one advocate.

Kenny Stancil ·

Charles Koch

Koch Network Showers Fascist Election Deniers With Campaign Cash Ahead of Midterms

"His choice is not unlike the choices that most German industrialists made in the Weimar Republic," one critic said of billionaire Charles Koch.

Jake Johnson ·

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth speaks at a hearing

'This Is Gross': Republican Openly Brags About Staffer Leaving to Work for Wall Street

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she "was in the room when this happened and it was just as gross and wild in person."

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. As Migrants Confirm They Were Misled, Calls for Prosecution of DeSantis and Abbott Grow
  2. Zero GOP Senators Vote to Curb Dark Money's Stranglehold on Democracy
  3. Is Progress Obsolete? The United States Is Now an 'Un-Developing' Country
  4. 'No Regard for the Law': Starbucks to Deny Union Workers New Paid Leave Benefits
  5. 'Siding With Insurrectionists,' 203 House Republicans Vote No on Coup Prevention Bill
  6. 'Quiet Part Out Loud': GOP Warns Biden Student Debt Cancellation Will Hurt Military Recruitment
  7. Siding With DOJ, Appeals Court Rules Trump Judge 'Abused' Discretion by Halting Criminal Probe
  8. Meet the Members of Congress Who Traded Defense Stocks While Making National Security Policy
  9. Warnings Mount Over Right-Wing Plot to Rewrite US Constitution
  10. NY AG Sues Trump and Children Over 'Staggering' Criminal Fraud
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.