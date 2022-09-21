Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

President Donald Trump with children

Then-President-elect Donald Trump, Eric Trump, left, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump Jr., listen during a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, N.Y. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (Photo:

NY AG Sues Trump and Children Over 'Staggering' Criminal Fraud

"There aren't two sets of laws for people in this nation: Former presidents must be held to the same standards as everyday Americans," said Letitia James.

Julia Conley

This post has been updated.

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday announced that following a three-year investigation into former President Donald Trump and his real estate empire, the state is filing a civil lawsuit against the ex-president, accusing him and his family members of "staggering" fraud.

James said the probe that culminated in her 220-page legal filing in the New York State Supreme Court showed that Trump systematically overvalued his assets with the help of his children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump.

"We found that Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations over 200 times in 10 years on his annual financial statements," the attorney general said on social media. "These statements were then used to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars in loans and insurance coverage."

In a statement, James called the former president one of "the most egregious examples" of the kind of misconduct seen among "powerful, wealthy people" who operate "as if the rules do not apply to them."

"With the help of his children and senior executives at the Trump Organization, Donald Trump falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself and cheat the system," she said. "In fact, the very foundation of his purported net worth is rooted in incredible fraud and illegality. Mr. Trump thought he could get away with the art of the steal, but today, that conduct ends."

James called on the court to permanently prohibit Trump and his three eldest children from ever serving as officers or directors at any company in New York and from acquiring real estate in the state for five years. The attorney general is also seeking $250 million from the Trumps, saying they wrongfully gained that amount via "persistent fraudulent practices."

On social media, James noted that the former president's alleged crimes "are not victimless."

"When the well-connected and powerful break the law to get more money than they are entitled to, it reduces resources available to working people, small businesses, and taxpayers," she said.

The attorney general gave several examples of Trump's fraudulent practices, including his use of "objectively false numbers to calculate property values" like that of his triplex at Trump Tower in New York.

"Mr. Trump's own triplex apartment in Trump Tower was valued as being 30,000 square feet when it was 10,996 square feet," said James. "As a result, in 2015 the apartment was valued at $327 million in total, or $29,738 per square foot. That price was absurd given the fact that at that point only one apartment in New York City had ever sold for even $100 million."

Trump's resort in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, was also valued at $739 million "based on the false premise that it was unrestricted property and could be developed and sold for residential use, even though Mr. Trump himself signed deeds donating his residential development rights, sharply restricting changes to the property," said the attorney general's office.

The property should actually have been valued at only about $75 million.

Trump's overvaluing of his assets violated both state and federal law, James said, noting that the case is being referred to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

"There aren't two sets of laws for people in this nation: Former presidents must be held to the same standards as everyday Americans," said James.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) applauded James' extensive investigation and lawsuit and expressed hope that the U.S. Department of Justice will bring "criminal charges as well" if it sees fit.

"Allegations of repeated fraudulent acts are extremely serious," said Noah Bookbinder, president of CREW, adding that the lawsuit "alleges a systemic and recurring lawlessness, which is consistent with the lawless way that Donald Trump conducted his presidency."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has been a prolific spreader of lies, conspiracy theories, and bigotry. (Photo: Erin Scott/AFP via Getty Images)

Watchdog Says Use 14th Amendment Against Lawmakers Who Betrayed Oaths on January 6

CREW argues there some current and future members of Congress should be disqualified from holding office, and failing to hold them accountable "imperils the very foundations of American democracy."

Jessica Corbett ·

Fed chair Jerome Powell walks to a press conference

Ignoring Pain for Workers, Bloomberg Editorial Openly Endorses Fed-Induced Recession

The prominent business publication founded by billionaire Michael Bloomberg urged the Federal Reserve to "show it understands" the need for more layoffs and lower wages.

Jake Johnson ·

President Donald Trump with children

NY AG Sues Trump and Children Over 'Staggering' Criminal Fraud

"There aren't two sets of laws for people in this nation: Former presidents must be held to the same standards as everyday Americans," said Letitia James.

Julia Conley ·

Justice for Shireen banner

Probe Shows Israeli Killing of Journalist 'Deliberate' as Family Turns to ICC

"Our family shouldn't have to wait another day for justice," said the brother of Shireen Abu Akleh, the Palestinian-American Al Jazeera reporter shot dead by Israeli occupation forces in May.

Brett Wilkins ·

People gather in front of a road damaged by heavy monsoon rains in Madyan, Pakistan on August 27, 2022.

'Who Will Be Next?' Denmark Becomes First UN Member to Pledge 'Loss and Damage' Funds

"After a year of escalating climate disasters, this is an important signal from Denmark that the issue of loss and damage finance is being taken seriously," said one advocate.

Kenny Stancil ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Trump's Latest Threat Is a Doozy and Requires Four Responses
  2. As Migrants Confirm They Were Misled, Calls for Prosecution of DeSantis and Abbott Grow
  3. Is Progress Obsolete? The United States Is Now an 'Un-Developing' Country
  4. 'Never Seen Anything Like That': AOC Blasts Male GOP Colleague for Treatment of Female Hearing Witness
  5. 'No Regard for the Law': Starbucks to Deny Union Workers New Paid Leave Benefits
  6. Fetterman Unveils Clock Counting Every Minute Oz Won't Admit View on Federal Abortion Ban
  7. 'Quiet Part Out Loud': GOP Warns Biden Student Debt Cancellation Will Hurt Military Recruitment
  8. 'Earth Is Now Our Only Shareholder': Founder Gives Away Patagonia to Save the Planet
  9. Meet the Members of Congress Who Traded Defense Stocks While Making National Security Policy
  10. Martha's Vineyard Responds With Compassion After DeSantis Dumps Migrants in 'Cruel Stunt'
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.