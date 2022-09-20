Manchin 'Getting Desperate' as Opposition to Dirty Permitting Deal Grows Louder

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia held a press conference and delivered a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday making the case for federal permitting reforms and defending his proposed changes from progressive criticism, an indication that he\u0026#039;s feeling the heat as opposition to what critics have dubbed the senator\u0026#039;s \u0022dirty deal\u0022 continues to build.\r\n\r\n\u0022Manchin is getting desperate, it\u0026#039;s the only reason he\u0026#039;d host a press conference like this,\u0022 argued Jamie Henn, the director of Fossil Free Media. \u0022But the more he defends his dirty deal, the clearer it is this is just a grab bag of handouts to his fossil fuel industry donors. Today\u0026#039;s performance only strengthens our opposition.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The more he defends his dirty deal, the clearer it is this is just a grab bag of handouts to his fossil fuel industry donors.\u0022\r\n\r\nDuring his press conference, the West Virginia senator announced that the full text of permitting legislation that he\u0026#039;s hoping to attach to a must-pass government funding package will be released Wednesday ahead of a potential vote next week. The Senate Democratic leadership and President Joe Biden agreed to give Manchin a vote on the permitting changes in exchange for the oil and gas ally\u0026#039;s support for the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act.\r\n\r\nManchin complained to reporters Tuesday that his permitting proposal—which aims to accelerate environmental reviews of fossil fuel projects such as the Mountain Valley fracked gas pipeline—is coming under fire from both progressive climate champions such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Republicans eager to deny Manchin and the Democratic Party any legislative wins, even if they back the specific policies.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s like a revenge politics,\u0022 said Manchin, the top recipient of oil and gas money in Congress. \u0022Basically revenge towards one person: Me.\u0022\r\n\r\nOn Twitter, Sanders pushed back against Manchin\u0026#039;s comment and said that \u0022defeating the Big Oil side deal is not about revenge.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s about whether we will stand with 650 environmental and civil rights organizations who understand that the future of the planet is with renewable energy and energy efficiency not approving the Mountain Valley Pipeline,\u0022 Sanders wrote. \u0022The Mountain Valley Pipeline would generate emissions equivalent to 37 coal plants or putting 27 million more cars on the road.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s hard for me to understand why anyone concerned about climate change would consider voting to approve such a dirty and dangerous fracked gas pipeline,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nManchin insists that permitting changes would carry benefits for both fossil fuel projects and renewable energy development, but climate campaigners and a growing number of Democratic lawmakers warn the plan laid out in draft legislative language would weaken bedrock environmental laws and endanger communities in the paths of pipelines and other polluting fossil fuel infrastructure.\r\n\r\nSanders tweeted Tuesday that \u0022the Big Oil side deal requires the president to prioritize 25 energy projects for expedited environmental reviews.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Of those, 19 could be dirty fossil fuel or mining projects and ZERO are required to be renewable energy projects that would reduce emissions,\u0022 the Vermont senator wrote. \u0022That is unacceptable.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a Monday letter to Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Tom Carper (D-Del.)—the founding members of the Senate Environmental Justice Caucus—a coalition of nearly 80 frontline organizations and climate advocacy groups called on the trio to reject Manchin\u0026#039;s \u0022pernicious\u0022 permitting legislation and any amended versions.\r\n\r\n\u0022We firmly believe that nothing can improve a bill that would deregulate landmark environmental laws like [the National Environmental Policy Act] and [the Clean Water Act],\u0022 the letter reads.\r\n\r\nA floor fight over the permitting reforms could come as soon as next week, when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is expected to attach the Manchin-backed proposal to a continuing resolution that must pass by September 30 to avert a government shutdown.\r\n\r\nSurvey data released Monday by Data for Progress shows that 59% of likely U.S. voters believe that \u0022lawmakers should consider permitting legislation as a standalone bill, and separate it from a must-pass government spending package.\u0022\r\n\r\nThus far, just one member of the Senate Democratic caucus—Sanders—has vowed to vote against any continuing resolution that includes fossil fuel-friendly permitting reforms.\r\n\r\nOn the House side, 77 Democrats have warned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) not to allow the inclusion of permitting reforms in the continuing resolution—but only Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) has pledged to vote no if the \u0022dirty deal\u0022 ultimately ends up in the package.\r\n\r\n\u0022If we were to pass this side deal, it would mean more plants like that harming Black and Brown communities, putting pollution in the air where kids can\u0026#039;t be in their backyards,\u0022 Khanna told The Young Turks earlier this month. \u0022We\u0026#039;re not just talking about some abstract policy here. We\u0026#039;re talking about allowing refineries, fossil fuel projects, and heavy industry to destroy neighborhoods.\u0022