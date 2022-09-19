'No Regard for the Law': Starbucks to Deny Union Workers New Paid Leave Benefits

Starbucks management is reportedly planning to deny new paid leave benefits to unionized workers, another wrinkle in the company\u0026#039;s aggressive and unlawful campaign to stamp out organizing momentum nationwide.\r\n\r\nAccording to an internal memo obtained by More Perfect Union, Starbucks is set to announce Monday that it is ending Covid-19 sick pay benefits that offered employees two five-day rounds of paid leave per quarter if they contracted the virus or were exposed to it.\r\n\r\nThe memo adds that Starbucks intends to unveil new paid leave benefits that include \u0022faster sick time accrual.\u0022 However, the document states specifically that the company will attempt to exclude unionized workers from the new benefits, citing federal labor law requiring management to bargain with unions over any changes to wages, benefits, and working conditions.\r\n\r\nStarbucks, currently led by billionaire CEO Howard Schultz, insists it is barred by federal law from \u0022making or announcing unilateral changes,\u0022 even as it unilaterally moves to end Covid-19 benefits for both unionized and nonunion employees.\r\n\r\n\u0022The memo suggests that Starbucks is legally permitted to unilaterally strip unionized stores of the current Covid leave benefits, but banned from implementing the new benefits in those stores,\u0022 More Perfect Union notes.\r\n\r\nStarbucks Workers United, the group leading the organizing campaign that has racked up more than 220 union wins across the U.S. since December, immediately slammed the memo as further evidence that company management \u0022has no regard for the law.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We are demanding that Starbucks bargain over their attempts to end Covid pay and benefits,\u0022 the group wrote on Twitter. \u0022Interesting how Starbucks claims to not legally be able to give us new benefits in THE SAME letter they unilaterally take away benefits.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If Starbucks actually believed they couldn\u0026#039;t give union stores new benefits unilaterally, they wouldn\u0026#039;t be unilaterally stripping us of our benefits now,\u0022 Starbucks Workers United continued. \u0022Their goal is to retaliate against and punish union stores.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nStarbucks\u0026#039; latest anti-union move comes as the company is facing a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) complaint for illegally denying unionized workers wage and benefit boosts that it provided to nonunion employees. A hearing in the case is scheduled for October 25.\r\n\r\nBloomberg Law reported earlier this month that \u0022Workers United International President Lynne Fox sent a letter to Starbucks on behalf of union stores waiving their right to bargain over the pay and benefit changes, and calling for the company to provide them to union stores as well.\u0022\r\n\r\nRobert Giolito, an attorney who represents Starbucks Workers United in California and Arizona, told the outlet that \u0022Schultz\u0026#039;s stated reason for not affording wage increases and benefits to union stores was wiped out once the union presented its waiver.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The minute the union gave the waiver, he can give those wages and benefits,\u0022 Giolito added. \u0022But if he did that, it would undercut the entire motivation of this policy, which is to discourage unionization.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe coffee giant\u0026#039;s plan for new sick leave benefits was reported just days after the Biden White House facilitated a deal between rail carriers and unions that—at least temporarily—averted a nationwide railroad strike. At the center of the yearslong labor dispute was paid sick leave, which—unlike other wealthy countries—the U.S. government doesn\u0026#039;t guarantee to workers.\r\n\r\n\u0022This, as much as anything that has been written, emphasizes the need for the U.S. to guarantee sick workers some form of paid sick days and paid medical and family leave legislation,\u0022 Eileen Appelbaum, co-director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, said in a statement last week.