Fears of 'Devastating' Global Recession Grow as Central Banks Continue Rate-Hiking Frenzy

Synchronous interest rate hikes imposed by the world\u0026#039;s most powerful central banks in recent months have triggered mounting concerns of a global recession that could plunge millions more into poverty, spark a surge in joblessness, and heighten economic pain for poor nations in particular.\r\n\r\nThe latest warning comes from the World Bank, which published a study late last week warning that central banks\u0026#039; efforts to tame inflation by aggressively hiking interest rates—thereby increasing borrowing costs and tamping down demand—could cause a significant global economic contraction without bringing inflation back down to the pre-pandemic average.\r\n\r\n\u0022A dangerous contagion is spreading from the U.S. Federal Reserve to the European Central Bank and the rest of the world.\u0022\r\n\r\nUnder a scenario of persistently high inflation, the World Bank notes, the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, and other central banks would likely continue raising interest rates, further slowing a global economy that is already \u0022in its steepest slowdown following a post-recession recovery since 1970.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If the degree of global monetary policy tightening currently anticipated by markets is not enough to lower inflation to targets, experience from past global recessions suggests that the requisite additional tightening could give rise to significant financial stress and trigger a global recession in 2023,\u0022 the study cautions. \u0022This would entail a recession in advanced economies within the range of the contractions that occurred in the past five global recessions.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022A global recession would also translate into a sharp decline in growth in [emerging market and developing economies],\u0022 the study adds. \u0022In light of elevated vulnerabilities in many of these economies, they would face severe challenges associated with financial stress.\u0022\r\n\r\nDavid Malpass, the president of the World Bank, said in a statement that \u0022global growth is slowing sharply, with further slowing likely as more countries fall into recession.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022My deep concern is that these trends will persist, with long-lasting consequences that are devastating for people in emerging market and developing economies,\u0022 said Malpass. \u0022To achieve low inflation rates, currency stability, and faster growth, policymakers could shift their focus from reducing consumption to boosting production. Policies should seek to generate additional investment and improve productivity and capital allocation, which are critical for growth and poverty reduction.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe World Bank\u0026#039;s warning came just days ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve\u0026#039;s latest policy meeting this week, when it is expected to announce its third 75-basis-point interest rate hike of the year following worse-than-expected Consumer Price Index data. Prior to 2022, the last time the Fed raised its benchmark rate by 75 basis points was in 1994.\r\n\r\nProgressive economists and lawmakers in the U.S. have been warning for months that the Fed is flirting with economic disaster by quickly hiking interest rates in an attempt to fight an inflation surge driven in large part by pandemic- and war-induced supply chain disruptions and corporate profiteering—neither of which will be directly mitigated by rate increases.\r\n\r\n\u0022Powerful businesses are using the cover of inflation to increase their prices higher than their actual costs are rising,\u0022 Robert Reich, the former head of the U.S. Labor Department, argued on Twitter Monday. \u0022Repeat after me: Wages and costs of production aren\u0026#039;t pushing up prices.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBolstering outside criticism of the Fed\u0026#039;s approach, a study authored by one of the U.S. central bank\u0026#039;s own economists and quietly published in July warned that \u0022strong (tight) labor markets can become weak (slack) faster than policymakers may anticipate.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Indeed, our results demonstrate that labor demand reacted sharply and quickly to the tightening of monetary policy [in the past], at a speed which can outpace policymakers\u0026#039; abilities to track current economic conditions,\u0022 potentially resulting in a \u0022severe recession,\u0022 the study authors wrote.\r\n\r\nBut during remarks at a symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming last month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said openly that \u0022pain\u0022 is ahead for U.S. households and businesses, an indication that the central bank has no plans to stop the rate hikes anytime soon—a decision whose impacts will reverberate worldwide.\r\n\r\n\u0022A dangerous contagion is spreading from the U.S. Federal Reserve to the European Central Bank and the rest of the world,\u0022 The American Prospect\u0026#039;s Robert Kuttner wrote in a column Monday. \u0022All this depresses economic activity, which is precisely the Fed\u0026#039;s intention. As an even more dangerous side effect, the higher U.S. rates have pushed the dollar to its highest exchange value against other currencies in decades, as investors move their money into dollar assets.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Countries with debt denominated in dollars face higher interest costs on their debt, and the principal amount of the debt also increases,\u0022 Kuttner added. \u0022Central bankers are supposed to be looking out for the economy as a whole. But at the end of the day, they have the mentality of bankers, protecting creditors. The project of democratizing central banking is a never-ending challenge.\u0022