First Hit by Privatization, Puerto Rico in 'Total Blackout' as Fiona Makes Landfall

A \u0022total blackout\u0022 was reported on the island of Puerto Rico on Sunday as heavy rainfall and powerful winds pounded the island before Hurricane Fiona made landfall just before 4:00 pm local time.\r\n\r\nWeather forecasters said the rainfall is likely to produce devastating landslides and severe flooding, with up to 25 inches (64 cm) expected in some areas. A Category 1 storm, with sustained winds of 85 mph, Fiona is nowhere near as powerful as Hurricane Maria which slammed the island in 2017, nearly five years to the day, as a Category 4 monster.\r\n\r\nIt wasn\u0026#039;t lost on many that the nation\u0026#039;s sole power utility company, LUMA—granted control of the territory\u0026#039;s electricity system in a 2020 privatization deal in the wake of Maria\u0026#039;s devastation—is the institution now in charge as the entire island has lost power in the face of Fiona.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn July, major protests were organized by Puerto Ricans opposed to LUMA—a joint venture by Canada-based ATCO and Houston-based Quanta Services. Citing increased outages, unreliable service, and higher bills, opponents demanded the 15-year contract with the company be canceled.\r\n\r\nAs Reuters reported in July, \u0022Power rates have gone up five times since LUMA began operating Puerto Rico\u0026#039;s transmission and distribution system on June 1, 2020. The last rate hike, which took effect at the start of July, pushed rates up by 17.1%.\u0022\r\n\r\nEarlier this month, protests again were again on display in San Juan and elsewhere condemning LUMA.\r\n\r\nIn a statement on its website Sunday, LUMA said \u0022full power restoration could take several days\u0022 and asked for \u0022support and patience\u0022 from its customers.\r\n\r\nCarmen Yulín Cruz, who was the progressive mayor of San Juan when Maria hit the island in 2017, offered a sobering comment in response to news of the blackout:\r\n\r\n\u0022Puerto Rico is 100% without electrical power,\u0022 she tweeted. \u0022The cycle of death begins.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe National Hurricane Center warned Sunday that Fiona\u0026#039;s rains \u0022will produce life-threatening and catastrophic flash flooding and urban flooding across Puerto Rico and the eastern Dominican Republic, along with mudslides and landslides in areas of higher terrain.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe NHC said Fiona was likely to continue intensifying in power after it moves on from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, moving North.