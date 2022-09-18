Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Hurricane Fiona

NOAA satellite imagery as Hurricane Fiona, a Category 1 storm with sustained windspeeds of 85 mph, made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Image: Satellite/NOAA)

First Hit by Privatization, Puerto Rico in 'Total Blackout' as Fiona Makes Landfall

First Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017. Then the power grid was privatized in 2020. Now this.

Jon Queally

A "total blackout" was reported on the island of Puerto Rico on Sunday as heavy rainfall and powerful winds pounded the island before Hurricane Fiona made landfall just before 4:00 pm local time.

Weather forecasters said the rainfall is likely to produce devastating landslides and severe flooding, with up to 25 inches (64 cm) expected in some areas. A Category 1 storm, with sustained winds of 85 mph, Fiona is nowhere near as powerful as Hurricane Maria which slammed the island in 2017, nearly five years to the day, as a Category 4 monster.

It wasn't lost on many that the nation's sole power utility company, LUMA—granted control of the territory's electricity system in a 2020 privatization deal in the wake of Maria's devastation—is the institution now in charge as the entire island has lost power in the face of Fiona.

In July, major protests were organized by Puerto Ricans opposed to LUMA—a joint venture by Canada-based ATCO and Houston-based Quanta Services. Citing increased outages, unreliable service, and higher bills, opponents demanded the 15-year contract with the company be canceled.

As Reuters reported in July, "Power rates have gone up five times since LUMA began operating Puerto Rico's transmission and distribution system on June 1, 2020. The last rate hike, which took effect at the start of July, pushed rates up by 17.1%."

Earlier this month, protests again were again on display in San Juan and elsewhere condemning LUMA.

In a statement on its website Sunday, LUMA said "full power restoration could take several days" and asked for "support and patience" from its customers.

Carmen Yulín Cruz, who was the progressive mayor of San Juan when Maria hit the island in 2017, offered a sobering comment in response to news of the blackout:

"Puerto Rico is 100% without electrical power," she tweeted. "The cycle of death begins."

The National Hurricane Center warned Sunday that Fiona's rains "will produce life-threatening and catastrophic flash flooding and urban flooding across Puerto Rico and the eastern Dominican Republic, along with mudslides and landslides in areas of higher terrain."

The NHC said Fiona was likely to continue intensifying in power after it moves on from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, moving North.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Hurricane Fiona

First Hit by Privatization, Puerto Rico in 'Total Blackout' as Fiona Makes Landfall

First Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017. Then the power grid was privatized in 2020. Now this.

Jon Queally ·

Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis

As Migrants Confirm They Were Misled, Calls for Prosecution of DeSantis and Abbott Grow

More than just a political "stunt," said one critic, this is "about inhumane and illegal conduct toward vulnerable people that is an affront to the values of every decent human being."

Jon Queally ·

Joe Biden appearing 60 Minutes

Biden Says Nukes in Ukraine 'Would Change the Face of War Unlike Anything Since WWII'

Biden's advice to any consideration by Putin to use so-called tactical nuclear weapons: "Don't. Don't. Don't."

Common Dreams staff ·

Joe Biden and Joe Manchin

'We Don't Owe Joe Manchin Anything!' Opposition to Dirty Side Deal Grows

"The science is clear," said one climate campaigner. "If we want a habitable planet, we cannot afford this dirty deal."

Jon Queally ·

migrants in Martha's Vineyard

Markey Leads Call for Federal Probe of DeSantis Over 'Cruel' Migrant Stunt

Lawmakers from Massachusetts urged the Treasury Department to investigate the Florida governor "effectively using Covid-19 relief to score political points by exploiting vulnerable immigrants."

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Trump's Latest Threat Is a Doozy and Requires Four Responses
  2. In 'Despicable Show of Cruelty', Graham Dismisses Woman's Story of Nonviable Pregnancy
  3. 'Never Seen Anything Like That': AOC Blasts Male GOP Colleague for Treatment of Female Hearing Witness
  4. Is Progress Obsolete? The United States Is Now an 'Un-Developing' Country
  5. 'A Simple Yes or No': Fetterman Demands Oz Share Position on GOP's Federal Abortion Ban
  6. Racist Governors Abbott and DeSantis Deserve Jail Time
  7. Fetterman Unveils Clock Counting Every Minute Oz Won't Admit View on Federal Abortion Ban
  8. Bernie Sanders to Warren Buffett: Give Rail Workers Better Conditions to Avoid Strike
  9. Experts Warn Supreme Court Supporting 'Dangerous' GOP Legal Theory Could Destroy US Democracy
  10. 'Earth Is Now Our Only Shareholder': Founder Gives Away Patagonia to Save the Planet
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.