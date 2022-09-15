Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

President Joe Biden meets with rail union and company negotiators

President Joe Biden meets with the negotiators of a new tentative railway labor agreement in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. on September 15, 2022. (Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Rail Unions Stress Tentative Deal Must Still Win Approval From Rank-and-File

Early reactions suggest some rail workers are furious at the agreement, with one anonymous employee calling it "garbage" that "everyone hates" thus far.

Jake Johnson

Two unions representing 125,000 active and retired rail employees stressed Thursday that the tentative agreement they reached with freight carriers to avert a strike still must win approval from rank-and-file members, a reminder that came as the White House hailed the deal it helped broker as a victory for workers and the economy.

"This contract will not become final until our members have an opportunity to review its terms and approve it through a ratification vote," said Jeremy Ferguson, president of SMART Transportation Division, and Dennis Pierce, head of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET).

"It's a garbage deal. Everyone hates it so far. It does nothing for me. I'll vote no. This has been a complete waste of time."

BLET and SMART-TD represent roughly half of the railroad workers that would be covered by the new agreement.

The unions, which had been preparing to strike as soon as Friday as rail giants refused to budge on workers' basic sick leave demands, said the tentative deal includes "an immediate wage increase of 14% once compounded with an additional 4% on July 1, 2023, and 4.5% on July 1, 2024."

"In addition, wage increases of 3% effective July 1, 2020, 3.5% effective July 1, 2021, and 7% effective July 1, 2022, will be fully retroactive, for a compounded increase of 24% over the 5-year term of the agreement," Ferguson and Pierce said. "The agreement also includes annual lump-sum bonus payments totaling $5,000."

Additionally, they noted, the agreement includes provisions that "will create voluntary assigned days off for members working in thru freight service, and all members will receive one additional paid day off."

"Most importantly, for the first time ever, the agreement provides our members with the ability to take time away from work to attend to routine and preventive medical care, as well as exemptions from attendance policies for hospitalizations and surgical procedures," Ferguson and Pierce added, pointing to a central demand of rail workers who for years have been laboring under a scheduling system that punishes employees for taking time off to see the doctor.

The union leaders said they also succeeded in fighting off rail carriers' efforts to impose higher healthcare costs and other damaging provisions.

Overall, the union leaders said they secured a deal that "exceeded the recommendations of the Presidential Emergency Board," a body formed by President Joe Biden that suggested a compromise agreement that excluded any sick leave—angering workers and heightening the likelihood of a national strike.

A recent SMART-TD survey of its members showed that 78% opposed the emergency board's recommended agreement.

Now the key question is whether the tentative deal announced Thursday is enough of an improvement over the presidential board's proposal to win approval from the rank-and-file.

Early reactions suggest that some union members are furious with the newly released agreement and plan to oppose its ratification. The Washington Post's Lauren Kaori Gurley observed that responses from rail workers have been a mixture of "optimism and deep skepticism."

One unnamed rail worker bluntly told Jonah Furman of Labor Notes that "it's a garbage deal."

"Everyone hates it so far," the worker added. "It does nothing for me. I'll vote no. This has been a complete waste of time."

Furman also pointed to social media posts indicating worker opposition to the deal and continued support for a national rail strike:

In a speech outside the White House on Thursday, Biden touted the tentative agreement as a "great deal for both sides" that "will keep our critical rail system working."

Following the president's remarks, a reporter shouted out, "Mr. President, is it premature to celebrate before the unions vote?"

Biden didn't respond.

NBC News reported Thursday that "as part of the agreement reached last night, there will be a 'cooling off' period of several weeks to ensure that if a vote doesn't succeed for any reason, there still would not be an immediate rail shutdown."

During the coronavirus pandemic, major U.S. railroads have raked in record profits on the backs of their employees, who have been working without a contract for three years due to management's refusal to offer even minimal sick leave benefits.

On Wednesday, Republican senators attempted to pass legislation that would have forced rail workers to accept the woefully inadequate proposal put forth by the Presidential Emergency Board. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) blocked the bill.

"Last year, the CEO of CSX made over $20 million in total compensation, while the CEOs of Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern made over $14 million each in total compensation," Sanders said in a speech on the Senate floor. "In other words, within the rail industry corporate profits are soaring and the CEOs are making incredibly large compensation packages."

"I would also add that the parent company of BNSF, one of the largest freight rail companies in America, is Berkshire Hathaway owned by Warren Buffett," the senator continued. "Mr. Buffett is the fourth wealthiest man in America worth nearly $100 billion. During the pandemic, as rail workers risked their lives to keep the economy going, Mr. Buffett became $33 billion richer."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
People suffering from hunger in Afghanistan

US Announces Fund to Benefit Afghan Economy—Using Stolen Afghan Bank Reserves

"The Afghan Fund is funded by Afghanistan, and the U.S. is only delivering unprecedented suffering," said one economic policy group.

Julia Conley ·

Milley/Austin

Report Warns US Militarized Response to Russia Could Provoke Nuclear War

"Contrary to conventional wisdom, the U.S. defense budget does not need to continue to grow," says a new Cost of War Project report, arguing that it can and should "instead be trimmed."

Jessica Corbett ·

Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer attend a press conference

Senate Democrats Delay Same-Sex Marriage Vote Until After Midterms

"Chuck Schumer needs to hold this vote now. No 'religious liberty' amendments, no more whipping of votes," argued one progressive commentator.

Jake Johnson ·

Taiwan military

Anti-War Voices Warn US Bill on Taiwan 'Will Make War Much More Likely'

Sen. Ed Markey, who voted against the measure, said lawmakers must "do everything we can to avoid a situation that could draw two nuclear-armed countries into a conflict."

Brett Wilkins ·

President Joe Biden meets with rail union and company negotiators

Rail Unions Stress Tentative Deal Must Still Win Approval From Rank-and-File

Early reactions suggest some rail workers are furious at the agreement, with one anonymous employee calling it "garbage" that "everyone hates" thus far.

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. After Queen's Death, Victims of British Imperialism Share Why 'We Will Not Mourn'
  2. Analysis Shows 'Quiet Fleecing' of US Workers—Not 'Quiet Quitting'—Is the Real Problem
  3. In 'Despicable Show of Cruelty', Graham Dismisses Woman's Story of Nonviable Pregnancy
  4. 'A Simple Yes or No': Fetterman Demands Oz Share Position on GOP's Federal Abortion Ban
  5. Bernie Sanders to Warren Buffett: Give Rail Workers Better Conditions to Avoid Strike
  6. Experts Warn Supreme Court Supporting 'Dangerous' GOP Legal Theory Could Destroy US Democracy
  7. Manchin Calls in Big Oil CEOs to Help Ram Through Dirty Deal as Backlash Grows
  8. 'Earth Is Now Our Only Shareholder': Founder Gives Away Patagonia to Save the Planet
  9. OB-GYNs Warn of Abortion Threat Dr. Oz Poses in Latest Fetterman Ad
  10. At Packed Rally, Fetterman Vows to 'Be That Vote to Scrap the Filibuster and Codify Roe'
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.